The Last of Their Kind - Turkey’s Nomads

Turkey’s nomads spend winter in the plains on the Turkish Mediterranean coast. But in spring they move with their animals to the mountains. However, the state, the military and landowners are constantly placing new obstacles in their path. How long can this traditional lifestyle continue? 63-year-old Pervin Savran leads the nomads' fight for their rights. A report from the Turkish Taurus Mountains by Nevin Sungur & Gunnar Köhne.

