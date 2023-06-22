  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Wagner Group
Russia's war in Ukraine
Heat and drought
Nature and EnvironmentNigeria

The Lagos startup with a cool way to stop food waste

Samson Adeleke | Daniel Plafker
4 hours ago

In Nigeria, many tons of fresh market produce are spoiled daily due to a lack of refrigeration.. But what if the same sun that rots vegetables and sours milk could be the energy source that keeps them cool and crisp?

https://p.dw.com/p/4St5P
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin, with two soldiers pictured in the background, as he addresses the military after the Wagner mutiny
Live

Putin hails Russia's army for preventing 'civil war'

Conflicts28 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

On the lookout for extremists in Ghana

On the lookout for extremists in Ghana

Terrorism3 hours ago01:33 min
More from Africa

Asia

Men huddled on beds in a warehouse

Greece boat tragedy exposes Pakistan's migration problem

Greece boat tragedy exposes Pakistan's migration problem

Society22 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Youssoufa Moukoko grimaces as he kicks the ball in a game against Israel

Abuse of Black German soccer players shows endemic racism

Abuse of Black German soccer players shows endemic racism

Sports21 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Logo and building of Naftogaz, the national oil and gas company, in Kiew

Ukraine gas storage: EU needs more capacity

Ukraine gas storage: EU needs more capacity

Business4 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A Muslim lady in a white robe shields her eyes from the sun outside the Grand Mosque in Mecca

Millions of Hajj pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia

Millions of Hajj pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia

Religion22 hours ago8 images
More from Middle East

Latin America

A picture of some parrots in a tree in the Amazon rainforest

Amazon rainforest study: Brazil led deforestation in 2022

Amazon rainforest study: Brazil led deforestation in 2022

Climate6 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage