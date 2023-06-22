The Lagos startup with a cool way to stop food waste

Nature and EnvironmentNigeriaThe Lagos startup with a cool way to stop food wasteTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentNigeriaSamson Adeleke | Daniel Plafker4 hours ago4 hours agoIn Nigeria, many tons of fresh market produce are spoiled daily due to a lack of refrigeration.. But what if the same sun that rots vegetables and sours milk could be the energy source that keeps them cool and crisp?https://p.dw.com/p/4St5PAdvertisement