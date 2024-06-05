  1. Skip to content
The Ku Klux Klan - Terrorism, American-style

June 5, 2024

Three letters that are synonymous with racism, violence and hatred: KKK. This is the abbreviation for the Ku Klux Klan. The terrorist organization has been active in the USA for over 150 years.

https://p.dw.com/p/4g6Nm
The Ku Klux Klan is a racist and violent secret society that is mainly active in the southern states of the USA.Image: Kwanza

Especially in the rural areas of the South.

Once founded as a racist secret society to oppress the black population of the USA, the movement has split into many splinter groups over the course of its history. At times, these were almost inactive.

The KKK represents the ideology of the superiority of the white race.Image: Kwanza

But since 2016, when President Donald Trump was elected, the Ku Klux Klan has seen a resurgence.

The film reconstructs the history of the movement and talks to former judges and FBI agents who tried to fight the organization. A KKK dropout also weighs in. This film charts the development of the most notorious racist criminal organization in the United States.

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 15.06.2024 – 11:03 UTC
SAT 15.06.2024 – 22:03 UTC
SUN 16.06.2024 – 05:03 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4