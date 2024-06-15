The Ku Klux Klan - A Story of racism, violence and hatred

Three letters that are synonymous with racism, violence and hatred: KKK. This is the abbreviation for the Ku Klux Klan. The terrorist organization has been active in the USA for over 150 years, especially in the rural areas of the South.

Once founded as a racist secret society to oppress the black population of the USA, the movement has split into many splinter groups over the course of its history. At times, these were almost inactive. But since 2016, when President Donald Trump was elected, the Ku Klux Klan has seen a resurgence. The film reconstructs the history of the movement and talks to former judges and FBI agents who tried to fight the organization. A KKK dropout also weighs in. This film charts the development of the most notorious racist criminal organization in the United States.