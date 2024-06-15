  1. Skip to content
The Ku Klux Klan - A Story of racism, violence and hatred

June 15, 2024

Three letters that are synonymous with racism, violence and hatred: KKK. This is the abbreviation for the Ku Klux Klan. The terrorist organization has been active in the USA for over 150 years, especially in the rural areas of the South.

Once founded as a racist secret society to oppress the black population of the USA, the movement has split into many splinter groups over the course of its history. At times, these were almost inactive. But since 2016, when President Donald Trump was elected, the Ku Klux Klan has seen a resurgence. The film reconstructs the history of the movement and talks to former judges and FBI agents who tried to fight the organization. A KKK dropout also weighs in. This film charts the development of the most notorious racist criminal organization in the United States.

external

Is the American healthcare system racist?

Long covid often stays invisible, so now some Americans are organizing themselves into self-help groups.
ScienceFebruary 24, 202203:01 min
Thumbnail | Love Matters S3 EPS10: Being a bisexual woman in India

Being a bisexual woman in India

What are the challenges and joys of coming out as a bisexual woman in India? Writer Soumyaa Vohra shares her journey.
Patricia Szilagyi
Column
SocietyFebruary 21, 202444:26 min
DW Explainer | Africa’s Progress towards Zero Tolerance against FGM

Africa's slow progress toward zero tolerance against FGM

Is Africa advancing toward zero tolerance against female genital mutilation (FGM)?
SocietyFebruary 5, 202401:35 min
DW Vorschaubild | Love Matters S3 EPS9: Women’s sexuality

Sex positivity and women’s sexual agency in modern India

What does sexual agency mean for Indian women? And how does it differ from Western ideas of sexually liberated women?
SocietyFebruary 2, 202433:50 min
