The journalist and her jailers

The world's first trial of two former Syrian state-security officers, for crimes against humanity. Some of their victims gave their testimony. Also present at the trial in Germany was Syrian journalist Luna Watfa. To her, it had a personal significance.

Luna Watfa has been living in Koblenz since fleeing Syria. The two men in the dock were accused of having worked in a prison where thousands of regime critics were tortured and executed. The court’s aim was to clarify their responsibility for what happened. Luna was herself imprisoned in the notorious prison where these atrocities were committed and was also tortured. Against the backdrop of this landmark trial, the film chronicles Luna’s search for justice, truth and accountability.