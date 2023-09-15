  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Libya
Morocco earthquake
Russia's war in Ukraine
TerrorismSyria

The Journalist and Her Jailers

September 15, 2023

The world's first trial of two former Syrian state-security officers, for crimes against humanity. Some of their victims gave their testimony.

https://p.dw.com/p/4VPqg
DW Dokumentationen | Die Journalistin und ihre Peiniger - Syriens Folterknechte vor Gericht
Image: First Hands Films
DW Dokumentationen | Die Journalistin und ihre Peiniger - Syriens Folterknechte vor Gericht
Image: First Hands Films

 Also present at the trial in Germany was Syrian journalist Luna Watfa. To her, it had a personal significance.

Luna Watfa has been living in Koblenz since fleeing Syria. The two men in the dock were accused of having worked in a prison where thousands of regime critics were tortured and executed. The court’s aim was to clarify their responsibility for what happened.

 

DW Dokumentationen | Die Journalistin und ihre Peiniger - Syriens Folterknechte vor Gericht
Image: First Hands Films

Luna was herself imprisoned in the notorious prison where these atrocities were committed and was also tortured. Against the backdrop of this landmark trial, the film chronicles Luna’s search for justice, truth and accountability.

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 07.10.2023 – 11:03 UTC
SAT 07.10.2023 – 22:03 UTC
SUN 08.10.2023 – 05:03 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

US President Joe Biden puts his arm around Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy expected to visit White House

PoliticsSeptember 15, 2023
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, a massive hydropower plant on the River Nile

How could Ethiopia's dam dispute escalate?

How could Ethiopia's dam dispute escalate?

ConflictsSeptember 13, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

Security personnel of Pakistan's Frontier Corps patrol near the newly inaugurated Badini Trade Terminal Gateway, a border crossing point between Pakistan and Afghanistan

Pakistan targets Afghan refugees amid Taliban border tension

Pakistan targets Afghan refugees amid Taliban border tension

PoliticsSeptember 14, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

A village entrance with a sign reading "Mitfahrbank" a bench where you can sit if you are looking to hitch a ride with a neighbor

Germany: More people moving from cities to rural areas

Germany: More people moving from cities to rural areas

SocietySeptember 14, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

A man dressed in black stands at a border checkpoint next to a concrete block with a red stop sign hanging from it

Armenia turns away from Russia amid Nagorno-Karabakh block

Armenia turns away from Russia amid Nagorno-Karabakh block

ConflictsSeptember 14, 202304:16 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi joins hands with US President Joe Biden and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the G20 Summit in New Delhi, India

India-Middle East-Europe economic corridor to counter China?

India-Middle East-Europe economic corridor to counter China?

PoliticsSeptember 13, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

A white coral reef seen underwater, backlit by lights held by a scuba diver

In Florida, ocean restoration groups help preserve reefs

In Florida, ocean restoration groups help preserve reefs

ClimateSeptember 13, 202302:29 min
More from North America
Go to homepage