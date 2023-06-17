  1. Skip to content
Nature and EnvironmentRomania

The jackals are coming - Drought in Romania

1 hour ago

Sand, dust and a little salt - that's what's left of Romania's Lake Amara. Several years of drought and three months without a single drop of rain have turned it into a desert. Fisherman Valerikă Marin has lost his livelihood.

https://p.dw.com/p/4SjX9

Since May 2022, Lake Amara in Romania has dried up completely. Its neighboring lakes are also visibly shrinking. Fish are dying, of course. But along with them birds, insects and other lake creatures are also disappearing. There is no doubt that climate change is having an impact here, says environmentalist Dan-Cătălin Turiga of the NGO Agent Green. But he is convinced that the authorities could have intervened. They might have been able to save the lake: Water could have been diverted into it from the neighboring river. At the very least, the socioeconomic consequences could have been mitigated: "The fishermen have been hit the hardest. Most of them have to live on welfare now," he says. Valerikă Marin is one of the people impacted. The tractor operator worked regularly as a day laborer for the local fishing company all his life. The fishermen here mainly took carp, eel, catfish and tench out of the water. The work was an important extra income for Valerikă and helped him pay for electricity and additional family expenses. For 30 to 50 families in Amara, a village of 1,400 people, fishing was the main source of income. Now most of them live on welfare. All the more important now are their flower beds and fields, as well as their domestic animals, so that they can at least provide themselves with food. But crops have also been hard hit by the drought. The golden jackal population is also spreading due to climate change. A lack of fish means these animals are preying on villagers’ livestock to survive.

About the show

DW DocFilm Sendungslogo Composite

DocFilm

Exciting stories, a wide variety of topics, fascinating pictures: every day, half or three-quarters of an hour of carefully researched background reports from the worlds of politics, business, science, culture, nature, history, lifestyle and sport.

Go to show DocFilm
