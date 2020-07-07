The Internet of Everything

Both scenarios still seem possible as increased digitalization is turning us into a fully networked society.



The Internet is in the process of infiltrating all aspects of human life. "Reformed techno-utopian" and filmmaker Brett Gaylor ventures into the world of digital invention. Here, he meets people who have made significant contributions to the "Internet of Things."







One of them is Kristina Cahojova. She has developed a device that relays information about fertility from the vagina directly to the cloud. Journalist Nellie Bowles met a victim of domestic violence who was terrorized by her ex-boyfriend in their shared 'smart' apartment.



Meanwhile, in China, citizens are rewarded for behaving in socially desirable ways. In Toronto, activist Bianca Wylie warns against the Sidewalk Labs project, which turns people into guinea pigs. The documentary poses fundamental questions about people -- and their personal data.





Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

MON 17.01.2022 – 01:15 UTC

MON 17.01.2022 – 04:15 UTC

MON 17.01.2022 – 18:15 UTC

TUE 18.01.2022 – 09:15 UTC

SAT 22.01.2022 – 12:15 UTC

SUN 23.01.2022 – 15:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

TUE 18.01.2022 – 09:15 UTC

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

