The inner city of the future is car-free!

Green and car-free: That's what many would like for our inner cities. Parts of Copenhagen and Barcelona are already there. But we don’t just need more pedestrian zones. Tomorrow’s cities should be places where we shop, work and live.
City life has ground to a halt during the pandemic. What impact do lockdowns have on urban areas? And how will they develop in the future? Are they losing their appeal? MADE in Germany searches for answers.
Carmakers face a triple challenge in 2021: The coronavirus pandemic, the shift to electromobility and autonomous driving. How can they best meet them?
Germany's love for cars has put pedestrians at a dangerous disadvantage for decades. New legislation in Berlin aims to tip the balance, but the city faces a daunting task to make the law a reality.
Berlin is quickly revamping its streets amid the coronavirus crisis in hopes of creating more and safer spaces for cyclists and pedestrians. But Germany is car country, and not everyone is happy.
