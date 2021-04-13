 The inner city of the future is car-free! | Made in Germany | DW | 20.04.2021

Made in Germany

The inner city of the future is car-free!

Green and car-free: That's what many would like for our inner cities. Parts of Copenhagen and Barcelona are already there. But we don’t just need more pedestrian zones. Tomorrow’s cities should be places where we shop, work and live.

