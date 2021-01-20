 The inauguration of Joe Biden in pictures | Americas| North and South American news impacting on Europe | DW | 20.01.2021

Americas

The inauguration of Joe Biden in pictures

Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States, and Kamala Harris has become the first female, first Black and first Asian American vice president. Here's a review of the historic moment in pictures.

Joe Biden is sworn in

Joe Biden is sworn in as president by Chief Justice John Roberts. His wife Jill held the Bible. At 78, Biden is the oldest president to take the oath of office.

 

Kamala Harris is sworn in

Kamala Harris is sworn in as vice president by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor as her husband, Doug Emhoff, holds the Bible. She is the first woman, first Black and first Asian American vice president of the United States.

 

Joe Biden delivers speech

"Politics doesn't have to be a raging fire destroying everything in its path," Biden said in his speech. He called on the nation to unite: "We have to be different than this. America has to be better than this."

Kamala Harris bumps fists with Joe Biden

Kamala Harris bumps fists with Joe Biden after being sworn in as vice-president.

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga performed the National Anthem during the star-studded inauguration ceremony.

US: Washington — Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez sang "This Land is Your Land" and "America the Beautifu" at Joe Biden's inauguration.

Amanda Gorman

Amanda Gorman, the first-ever youth poet laureate, read her poem "The Hill We Climb" during the inaguration. The 22-year-old called on Americans to "leave behind a country better than the one we left."

Guests at Joe Biden's inauguration

This inauguration was like none before. Following strict coronavirus guidelines, guests were spaced far apart, wore masks and avoided the usual handshaking.

A person celebrates

A young American celebrates after the inauguration on Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, DC.

Donald Trump boards a helicopter

Donald Trump breaks with tradition by refusing to attend his successor's inauguration. Trump departed in a government helicopter from the White House lawn early Wednesday morning.

