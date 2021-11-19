 The image is not being displayed properly. Why is that and what can I do? | FAQ- the most-asked questions on DW′s TV programming | DW | 19.11.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

TV

The image is not being displayed properly. Why is that and what can I do?

If the image is compressed, stretched, or cropped around the edges, the problem is usually that the screen format and broadcast format do not match.

If you receive your television programming via a partner station and you experience a distorted picture, the television provider needs to check the signal transmission. Please contact your television provider and check the picture setting on your set-top box.

If you have further questions, please contact us:
info@dw.com

default

Online

Information about DW's online services and help with issues related to our website.  

default

Radio

Need help with radio reception? You are in the right place.  

default

Mobile

Do you have questions about using DW's mobile services? We have answers.  

default

Who we are

Do you want to find out more about who we are? Are you looking for press releases or do you want to work for Deutsche Welle?  