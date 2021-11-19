The image is not being displayed properly. Why is that and what can I do?

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
If the image is compressed, stretched, or cropped around the edges, the problem is usually that the screen format and broadcast format do not match.
If you receive your television programming via a partner station and you experience a distorted picture, the television provider needs to check the signal transmission. Please contact your television provider and check the picture setting on your set-top box.
If you have further questions, please contact us:
info@dw.com