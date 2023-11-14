  1. Skip to content
The Illusion of Abundance

November 14, 2023

Three courageous women in Peru, Honduras and Brazil have declared war on transnational companies.

https://p.dw.com/p/4XMs9
DW Dokumentationen | Die Illusion von Reichtum und Überfluss
Image: First Hand Films

They are risking their lives to resist government and corporations exploiting their homelands out of greed -- and in pursuit of unbridled growth.

Image: First Hand Films

Carolina, Bertha and Maxima live in Peru, Honduras and Brazil. What unites them: they’re homing in on companies in the EU and US that are wreaking havoc on their home nations in disregard of national and international law. Although their opponents are much more powerful than they are, these three women have a common goal: They’re leading today’s fight against modern conquistadors.

 

Image: First Hand Films

 

Whereas governments and corporations, trapped in a global race towards unlimited growth, need to get their hands on the cheapest raw materials, these three women tell us a story of tireless courage: how to continue battling to protect nature when police and corporations threaten violence and retribution, putting the activists very lives at risk?

 

Image: First Hand Films

Bertha, Carolina and Maxima relentlessly raise their voices and demand justice, while transnational companies knowingly inflict damage on human life and the environment in the name of profit.
 

 

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 02.12.2023 – 11:03 UTC
SAT 02.12.2023 – 22:03 UTC
SUN 02.12.2023 – 05:03 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5
 