 The iconic figures in ′One Night in Miami′ | Film | DW | 15.01.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Film

The iconic figures in 'One Night in Miami'

Regina King's film "One Night in Miami" imagines what happened on the night Malcolm X, Cassius Clay, Jim Brown and Sam Cooke hung out together in 1964.

A scene from 'One Night in Miami': Actors portraying Malcolm X, Cassius Clay, Jim Brown and Sam Cooke at a bar

A scene from 'One Night in Miami'

On February 25, 1964, Malcolm X, Cassius Clay, Jim Brown, and Sam Cooke spent a night together in a hotel in Miami to celebrate Clay's surprise title win in the world heavyweight championship, in a fight against Sonny Liston, who was widely regarded as unbeatable. Ten days later, the 22-year-old boxer took on the name of Muhammad Ali.

One Night in Miami fictionalizes what might have happened when the four legends met that night.

Filmstill One Night in Miami

Director Regina King on set with actor Kingsley Ben-Adir

Based on a stage play by Kemp Powers, it is the directorial debut of actress Regina King, who won an Oscar for her role in If Beale Street Could Talk (2018).

After its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival in September 2020, the film had a strong festival run. Seen as an important Oscar contender, One Night in Miami is now released on Amazon Prime Video.

Some people of the younger generation might not be familiar with the four larger-than-life figures at the center of the film: Malcolm X, who is portrayed by Kingsley Ben-Adir, Cassisus Clay (Eli Goree), Jim Brown (Aldis Hodge) and Sam Cooke (Leslie Odom Jr.), so here's a brief round-up:

Cassius Clay / Muhammad Ali

Cassius Clay, born in 1942, became the youngest boxer to take the title from a reigning heavyweight champion that night in 1964 (a record since broken by Mike Tyson).

USA Boxen Cassius Clay vs Charles Sonny Liston

Cassius Clay (r) and Charles 'Sonny' Liston on February 25, 1964

His change of name came along with his conversion to Islam, affiliating with the Nation of Islam, an African-American political and religious movement founded in 1930, whose self-stated goal was to improve the spiritual, mental, social, and economic condition of African Americans.

Nicknamed The Greatest, Ali was not only celebrated as one of the top boxers of all time, but was also a towering cultural icon who contributed to society as a civil rights activist, entertainer and philanthropist. Muhammad Ali died in 2016.

Malcolm X

The renowned civil rights activist born in 1925 committed a series of burglaries during his youth, ending up in prison in 1946 at the age of 21. He was released six years later, after having spent his sentence learning and reading books. He also joined the Nation of Islam while imprisoned, adopting the name of Malcolm X — the "X" standing for the "true African family name that he could never know."

It is Malcolm X who inspired Cassius Clay to join the Nation of Islam, as portrayed in the film One Night in Miami.

However, different events led the influential activist to leave the religious movement on March 8, 1964 and found his own Islamic organization, Muslim Mosque, Inc., four days later.

Malcolm X

Malcolm X in 1964

His views clashed with Martin Luther King's. Malcolm X rejected the civil rights movement's strategy of nonviolence, advocating instead that Black people should rather defend themselves "by any means necessary" — a phrase that's now part of popular civil rights culture.

Malcolm X was shot and killed in 1965, at the age of 39, during a speech in New York. Three members of the Nation of Islam were convicted of his murder, but new evidence questions their culpability.

Jim Brown

Now aged 84, Jim Brown was the football star of the Cleveland Browns from 1957-1965. Despite his impressive sports achievements, he was a victim of racism within the team. 

USA, Jim Brown

Jim Brown in the 1960s

By 1964, during the Miami meeting, he already had his eyes on Hollywood. He was 30 years old and at the top of his game when he retired from football. After starring in The Dirty Dozen (1967), he took on several lead roles in Blaxpoitation films in the 1970s, and later appeared in movies such as Tim Burton's Mars Attacks! (1996) and Oliver Stone's Any Given Sunday (1999).

As a social activist, Brown has founded and run different community programs to foster American minorities.

Sam Cooke

Commonly known as the King of Soul, singer Sam Cooke is seen as a musical pioneer who contributed to the rise of other Black legends, including Aretha Franklin, Al Green, Stevie Wonder and Marvin Gaye.

He was at the height of his career at the time of the February 1964 meeting. Having scored a string of hits since 1957, Cooke had just signed a lucrative five-year recording deal.

In the film, Malcolm X accuses the singer of building his financial success within the white supremacist music industry and urges him to take on a more radical approach.

Sam Cooke, singing on TV, circa 1963

Sam Cooke, singing on TV, circa 1963

Today the singer is perhaps best remembered for the song "A Change Is Gonna Come," an anthem of the civil rights movement — yet the single was actually released posthumously as a B side, shortly after his death at the age of 33.

Cooke's corpse was found in a Los Angeles motel in December 1964. The motel's manager, Bertha Franklin, claimed to have shot him in self-defense. To this day, there are conspiracy theories surrounding Sam Cooke's killing.

  • Muhammad Ali US-amerikanische Boxer

    Muhammad Ali's 9 best culture moments

    Boxer with an acting talent

    Muhammad Ali was legendary as a boxer, but he didn't stop there. He wanted to expand his career and also ventured into acting. He appeared as Gideon Jackson in the 1979 film "Freedom Road." Ali portrays a former slave in Reconstruction-era Virginia. The film is based upon the 1944 novel by Howard Fast.

  • Muhammad Ali US-amerikanische Boxer

    Muhammad Ali's 9 best culture moments

    Acting debut in a musical

    On December 2, 1969 Muhammad Ali wore a fake beard and wig for his acting debut in the Broadway musical "Buck White" in New York City. The show only had seven performances, during the period when Ali had been suspended from boxing after refusing to join the Army and fight in the Vietnam War.

  • Muhammad Ali US-amerikanische Boxer

    Muhammad Ali's 9 best culture moments

    Glimpses into Ali's life

    Ali did not only act, but also appeared as himself in numerous scripted films and television series, including "Requiem for a Heavyweight" (1962), "Body and Soul" (1981), and "Doin' Time" (1985). "I Am Ali" (pictured) is a 2014 documentary that covers the life of Muhammad Ali using personal audio recordings he made during the 1970s.

  • Muhammad Ali US-amerikanische Boxer Film mit Will Smith

    Muhammad Ali's 9 best culture moments

    Portrayed by others

    Hollywood turned his most famous fights into a blockbuster in 2001 with Will Smith in the lead role. The film shows Ali winning the heavyweight title from Sonny Liston, his conversion to Islam, criticism of the Vietnam War and his subsequent ban from boxing, his return to fight Joe Frazier in 1971, and, finally, his reclaiming of the title.

  • New York Mohammad Ali George Foreman

    Muhammad Ali's 9 best culture moments

    Ali, poet and author

    "The Soul of a Butterfly" is Muhammad Ali's autobiography, written in collaboration with his daughter, Hana. It is a breakdown of the important events and experiences in his life and includes some of his and his daughter's poetry. Here he is seen at a book promotion event together with Hana.

  • Artwork 'Ali Mall' Mohammad Ali

    Muhammad Ali's 9 best culture moments

    Art scene pays tribute

    The Filipino boxing aficionado Marco Jose Revilla can be seen one day after the boxer's death on June 3 with work of art by Monica Jane Valerio depicting Muhammad Ali. The painting - one of many featuring Ali - is located in the so-called Ali Mall, the Philippines' first shopping center named after the legendary boxing champ.

  • Muhammad Ali US-amerikanische Boxer Bronzeskulptur von John Petek

    Muhammad Ali's 9 best culture moments

    A statue for a legend

    Ali was honored with a bronze statue of himself during a ceremony at Planet Hollywood on April 21, 1995 in Las Vegas. This bronze of the fighter was sculpted by world-renowed sports sculptor, John Petek, of Billings, Montana.

  • Russland, Ausstellung Mohammad Ali

    Muhammad Ali's 9 best culture moments

    A great honor

    Pop artist Andy Warhol photographed Muhammad Ali and turned the pictures into unique pieces of art. Warhol photographed the boxer, Muhammad Ali, in 1977 as part of his "Athletes" series. Here, one of the pictures can be seen as visitors walk past the artwork "Muhammad Ali" during the 7th Moscow World Fine Art fair in 2013.

    Author: Rachel Baig


DW recommends

How the Black Power movement shaped art history

An exhibition at London's Tate Modern shines a light on a previously overlooked era in American art history and asks the question: What is Black art?  

#BlackLivesMatter: Key figures in the US civil rights movement

The body of late civil rights icon and congressman John Lewis will lie in state at the US Capitol. But who, exactly, was Lewis? And which other figures played a divisive role in the US civil rights movement?  

Advertisement

Film

A scene from 'One Night in Miami': Actors portraying Malcolm X, Cassius Clay, Jim Brown and Sam Cooke at a bar

The iconic figures in 'One Night in Miami'

Regina King's film "One Night in Miami" imagines what happened on the night Malcolm X, Cassius Clay, Jim Brown and Sam Cooke hung out together in 1964.  

Books

Sartep Namiq, the main figure in the graphic novel 'Temple of Refuge'

A refugee's graphic journey to a better world

"Temple of Refuge" illustrates Iraqi-Kurdish migrant Sartep Namiq's journey to Berlin. It was commissioned with the help of a unique organization.  

Digital Culture

Sailors in front of a ship

Why 200-year-old shanty songs embody the spirit of 2021

TikTok has turned "Wellerman," a 19th-century sea shanty, into a viral hit. The collective musical experience expresses the hopes and pain of our pandemic world.  

Arts

Several sculptures in a large hall, a pink human-like form lying on the ground at the front

Art to lighten COVID-19 vaccination

When the Bottrop coronavirus vaccination center opens, people will be in for what is a rare treat theses days: a sculpture exhibition in the middle of the vast hall.  

Digital Culture

Symbolbild Hacker schreibt auf Tastatur

Darknet: More than a cybercrime network

Drug dealers, contract killers, pedophiles: The darknet is too often associated with crime. But it's also an essential space for freedom of expression.  

Lifestyle

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Winter

What do you like about winter?

Winter, in Europe, usually means cold, sometimes even ice and snow. If you're lucky, you can go tobogganing, skiing or ice skating. What does winter mean where you are, and what do you like about it?  

More culture

Film  

Books  

Music  

Arts  

Digital Culture  

Lifestyle  