The History of Energy Transitions

35 minutes ago

From dung, to coal, to oil, to solar, mankind has tried - and exploited - a variety of energy sources throughout its history. We take a look at the history of energy transitions.

Do we need nuclear energy to stop climate change?

Nuclear energy can be used to generate electricity without climate-damaging greenhouse gases. But there’s also the risk of a nuclear catastrophe and the problem of nuclear waste. Do we need nuclear energy to stop climate change?

 

Just ask! Was does E=MC² mean?

This week's question to Tomorrow Today comes from Raphael Glary in Nigeria.

 

Advances in nuclear fusion

A record amount of energy - 59 megajoules - has been released at the JET nuclear fusion experimental facility in the United Kingdom. It's not a huge amount, but it's a milestone for science.

 

How satellites monitor conflict zones

Artificial intelligence can help monitor crises and wars from space. It analyzes satellite images, tracking movements and destruction on the ground. It is now being used to get aid to where it’s needed most - and even initiate peace negotiations.

 

 

Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

SAT 29.10.2022 – 03:30 UTC
SUN 30.10.2022 – 21:30 UTC
MON 31.10.2022 – 05:30 UTC
MON 31.10.2022 – 15:30 UTC
MON 31.10.2022 – 22:30 UTC
TUE 01.11.2022 – 10:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5

 

DW Deutsch+

MON 31.10.2022 – 07:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3  

