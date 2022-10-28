From dung, to coal, to oil, to solar, mankind has tried - and exploited - a variety of energy sources throughout its history. We take a look at the history of energy transitions.
Do we need nuclear energy to stop climate change?
Nuclear energy can be used to generate electricity without climate-damaging greenhouse gases. But there’s also the risk of a nuclear catastrophe and the problem of nuclear waste. Do we need nuclear energy to stop climate change?
Just ask! Was does E=MC² mean?
This week's question to Tomorrow Today comes from Raphael Glary in Nigeria.
Advances in nuclear fusion
A record amount of energy - 59 megajoules - has been released at the JET nuclear fusion experimental facility in the United Kingdom. It's not a huge amount, but it's a milestone for science.
How satellites monitor conflict zones
Artificial intelligence can help monitor crises and wars from space. It analyzes satellite images, tracking movements and destruction on the ground. It is now being used to get aid to where it’s needed most - and even initiate peace negotiations.
