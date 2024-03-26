The Hidden Homeless - Falling from Middle Class into Poverty

The Hidden Homeless - Falling from Middle Class into PovertyMarch 26, 2024
They live in their cars or camper vans, sleep on friends’ couches or end up in short-term accommodation: Homelessness in industrialized nations is a growing problem, and increasingly affects the middle class, as well as the poor. While the wealthy can also lose everything, the middle classes are the ones coming under more and more pressure from the ever-present threat of joblessness. It’s a problem also affecting migrants and indigenous communities. Increasingly difficult socio-economic conditions in rich countries are leading to a sharp rise in poverty. The documentary profiles some of those affected in Australia: women who’ve not lost their optimism and humor despite their personal hardship.
