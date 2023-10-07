  1. Skip to content
The Healing Power of Music

7 minutes ago

Music affects all levels of the human brain, and directly affects our emotions. Music shapes us in the womb, touches us deeply and can even drive us to perform at our peak. And it can help us to live healthier and happier lives.

https://p.dw.com/p/4BFLP

Neuroscientists like Peter Vuust and Stefan Kölsch are researching the secrets of rhythms and melodies by studying how our brains function and develop. From the University of Bergen in Norway, Stefan Kölsch believes that music may help our bodies to activate healing powers better than many drugs can. When we cook, we hum along to pop songs on the radio. We clap to the beat when a particularly groovy song comes on. Peter Vuust from the Music in the Brain Institute in Aarhus, Denmark, has researched the secret of the groove and knows why there are some songs we just can't sit still to. In sports, high-energy beats can also motivate better performance. Tom Fritz from the Max Planck Institute in Leipzig has discovered that if we produce the music ourselves during training, we are even more effective. This documentary examines the positive influence music has on us - from infancy to old age.

DW DocFilm Sendungslogo Composite

DocFilm

Exciting stories, a wide variety of topics, fascinating pictures: every day, half or three-quarters of an hour of carefully researched background reports from the worlds of politics, business, science, culture, nature, history, lifestyle and sport.

