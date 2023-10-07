The Healing Power of Music

Neuroscientists like Peter Vuust and Stefan Kölsch are researching the secrets of rhythms and melodies by studying how our brains function and develop. From the University of Bergen in Norway, Stefan Kölsch believes that music may help our bodies to activate healing powers better than many drugs can. When we cook, we hum along to pop songs on the radio. We clap to the beat when a particularly groovy song comes on. Peter Vuust from the Music in the Brain Institute in Aarhus, Denmark, has researched the secret of the groove and knows why there are some songs we just can't sit still to. In sports, high-energy beats can also motivate better performance. Tom Fritz from the Max Planck Institute in Leipzig has discovered that if we produce the music ourselves during training, we are even more effective. This documentary examines the positive influence music has on us - from infancy to old age.