SocietyCanada

The Haida People in Canada

2 hours ago

Oppression and introduced diseases have decimated the Haida people of Canada. Today, only some 2,000 Haida live on a group of islands in western Canada. They are fighting to preserve their traditions and language.

https://p.dw.com/p/4VOkC

Black bears and other wildlife roam on and off the Haida Gwaii archipelago. The shores are lined with dense, moss-covered forests. On the coasts, totem poles up to 53 meters high rise into the sky. They tell of the history and stories of the Haida people in pictures. The group does not pass on its traditions in written works; rather, they use art and spoken language. But only a few people still speak this language. The generation that still speaks fluent Haida is slowly dying out - and their language is threatening to die with them. Skil Jaadee White has made it her mission to save the language from extinction and to preserve the history of her ancestors. The young woman lives with her family in Old Massett in northern Haida Gwaii. Her father Christian is one of the most famous Haida carvers. Right now, he is working on a totem pole that is over 20 feet tall. Skil Jaadee's aunt Lisa runs a gallery and store in town. Everything is connected to everything else - this is one of the basic laws of the Haida. The Haida live in harmony with nature. The documentary gives an insight into the life of Skil Jaadee, her family and the sustainable way of life of the Haida, against the breathtaking landscape of the archipelago.

About the show

DW DocFilm Sendungslogo Composite

DocFilm

Exciting stories, a wide variety of topics, fascinating pictures: every day, half or three-quarters of an hour of carefully researched background reports from the worlds of politics, business, science, culture, nature, history, lifestyle and sport.

DW's Top Story

BRICS leaders meet in Johannesburg

Politics29 minutes ago
More stories from DW

