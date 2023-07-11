  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
NATO summit
War in Ukraine
Extreme weather
SocietyCanada

The Haida People in Canada

46 minutes ago

Oppression and introduced diseases have decimated the Haida people of Canada.

https://p.dw.com/p/4SpeJ
Die Haida in Kanada
Image: NewDocs

Today, only some 2,000 Haida live on a group of islands in western Canada. They are fighting to preserve their traditions and language.

Die Haida in Kanada
Image: NewDocs

Black bears and other wildlife roam on and off the Haida Gwaii archipelago. The shores are lined with dense, moss-covered forests. On the coasts, totem poles up to 53 meters high rise into the sky. They tell of the history and stories of the Haida people in pictures. The group does not pass on its traditions in written works; rather, they use art and spoken language. But only a few people still speak this language. The generation that still speaks fluent Haida is slowly dying out - and their language is threatening to die with them.

Die Haida in Kanada
Image: NewDocs

Skil Jaadee White has made it her mission to save the language from extinction and to preserve the history of her ancestors. The young woman lives with her family in Old Massett in northern Haida Gwaii.

 

 

 

Die Haida in Kanada
Image: NewDocs

 

Her father Christian is one of the most famous Haida carvers. Right now, he is working on a totem pole that is over 20 feet tall. Skil Jaadee's aunt Lisa runs a gallery and store in town. 

 

 

Die Haida in Kanada
Image: NewDocs

 

Everything is connected to everything else - this is one of the basic laws of the Haida. The Haida live in harmony with nature. The documentary gives an insight into the life of Skil Jaadee, her family and the sustainable way of life of the Haida, against the breathtaking landscape of the archipelago.

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

TUE 22.08.2023 – 01:15 UTC
TUE 22.08.2023 – 04:15 UTC
TUE 22.08.2023 – 18:15 UTC
WED 23.08.2023 – 09:15 UTC
THU 24.08.2023 – 12:15 UTC
SAT 26.08.2023 – 08:15 UTC
SUN 27.08.2023 – 13:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

WED 23.08.2023 – 09:15 UTC
SAT 26.08.2023 – 08:15 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3  

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Participants of the NATO Summit including from left, Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, U.S. President Joe Biden, Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, pose for an official family photo in Vilnius, Lithuania, Tuesday, July 11, 2023.
Live

NATO summit updates: No timeline set for Ukraine membership

Conflicts3 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A money changer counts Nigerian naira currency at a bureau de change, in Lagos, Nigeria

African exchange rate: Sliding currencies stoke inflation

African exchange rate: Sliding currencies stoke inflation

Business7 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida boarding an aircraft

Japan eyes stronger EU ties as China looms ever larger

Japan eyes stronger EU ties as China looms ever larger

Politics7 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Till Lindemann performing, dressed and covered in red make-up.

Rammstein's Lindemann takes legal action against petition

Rammstein's Lindemann takes legal action against petition

Music8 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Polish President Andrzej Duda (left) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (center left) attend an ecumenical service in the Catholic cathedral in Lutsk, Ukraine, July 9, 2023

Ukraine, Poland mark 80th anniversary of Volhynia massacre

Ukraine, Poland mark 80th anniversary of Volhynia massacre

History8 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Fransiska from Guinea came to Tunisia on a popular square in Sfax

African migrants in Tunisia: "We need help"

African migrants in Tunisia: "We need help"

Politics1 hour ago
More from Middle East

North America

3 people inside a trailer. One man, wearing a lab coat, addresses man in shorts

The mobile vasectomy clinic

The mobile vasectomy clinic

Society9 hours ago05:38 min
More from North America

Latin America

Portraits of murdered journalists posted on the doors of the Attorney General, sealed with police tape

Murdered journalists in Mexico: a deadly profession

Murdered journalists in Mexico: a deadly profession

Press Freedom22 minutes ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage