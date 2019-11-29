The Hague stabbing: Dutch police say 'no terrorist motive'

Authorities in the Dutch city of The Hague have said that a stabbing attack at a busy department store on Friday did not appear to be linked to terrorism.

"The precise circumstances of the stabbing incident are still unclear. No indications have yet been found to indicate that there was a terrorist motive," the police said in a statement on Sunday.

The suspect, a 35-year-old man, was arrested Saturday at a homeless shelter in the city center and later interrogated.

On Friday evening, three minors — a 13-year-old boy and two 15-year-old girls — were stabbed at the Hudson's Bay department store in The Hague's Grote Markt shopping district. The area was particularly crowded due to Black Friday sales.

Coming hours after a terrorist-inspired stabbing in central London, rumors began to circulate that the incident in the Netherlands may have been a similar situation.

The three victims were treated in a local hospital and have since been released.

es/cmk (AP, AFP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.