 The Hague stabbing: Dutch police say ′no terrorist motive′ | News | DW | 01.12.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

The Hague stabbing: Dutch police say 'no terrorist motive'

Police in The Hague have said there are no signs of "terrorist motive" after a stabbing attack in a busy shopping area. Authorities detained and interrogated a 35-year-old suspect on Saturday.

A police officer works near the site of a stabbing on a shopping street in The Hague

Authorities in the Dutch city of The Hague have said that a stabbing attack at a busy department store on Friday did not appear to be linked to terrorism.

"The precise circumstances of the stabbing incident are still unclear. No indications have yet been found to indicate that there was a terrorist motive," the police said in a statement on Sunday.

The suspect, a 35-year-old man, was arrested Saturday at a homeless shelter in the city center and later interrogated.

On Friday evening, three minors — a 13-year-old boy and two 15-year-old girls — were stabbed at the Hudson's Bay department store in The Hague's Grote Markt shopping district. The area was particularly crowded due to Black Friday sales.

Coming hours after a terrorist-inspired stabbing in central London, rumors began to circulate that the incident in the Netherlands may have been a similar situation.

The three victims were treated in a local hospital and have since been released.

es/cmk (AP, AFP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Anti-Semitism on the rise in the EU

Research clearly shows that anti-Semitic abuse and violence is increasing in the EU. Following last week's anti-Semitic attack in Halle, Germany, the EU has urged decisive action. Bernd Riegert reports from Brussels. (14.10.2019)  

Bombs, shootings are a part of life in Swedish city Malmo

An attack that left a 15-year-old dead has spurred police to redouble their efforts to fight gangs in the southern Swedish city. Bombings and shootings regularly shake Malmo, so much so that locals find it normal. (23.11.2019)  

Dutch police arrest suspect in The Hague stabbing

Authorities have detained a man suspected of stabbing three minors in a busy shopping district in The Hague. Investigators are still unclear about what the motive might have been. (30.11.2019)  

London Bridge attack: Suspect had prior terror conviction

The 28-year-old suspect had already been convicted of terror-related crimes and was released from prison last year. The deadly knife attack raises difficult questions for the British government and security services. (30.11.2019)  

Netherlands: Several wounded in The Hague stabbing incident

The attacker is still on the run after three teenagers were injured during a stabbing incident in the Grote Marktstraat in the center of the city. (29.11.2019)  

Related content

Niederlande Den Haag | Mehrere Verletzte bei Messerangriff in Grote Marktstraat

Netherlands: Several wounded in The Hague stabbing incident 29.11.2019

The attacker is still on the run after three teenagers were injured during a stabbing incident in the Grote Marktstraat in the center of the city.

Niederlande Forensische Untersuchung in der Grote Marktstraat

Dutch police arrest suspect in The Hague stabbing 30.11.2019

Authorities have detained a man suspected of stabbing three minors in a busy shopping district in The Hague. Investigators are still unclear about what the motive might have been.

Symbolbild Kaufen - Black Friday

Pope Francis condemns 'virus' of Christmas consumerism 01.12.2019

Speaking at the Vatican on one of the biggest shopping weekends of the year, Pope Francis has said people should "resist the dazzling lights of consumption" ahead of Christmas.

Advertisement