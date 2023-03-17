The great meat debate - Part 5: The end of the age of meat

Friederike Schmitz conducts workshops with school classes to help children learn how agricultural animals live. Friedrich Mülln uncovers agricultural scandals. And Tobias Leenaert, the founder of ProVeg International, is convinced that the vegan movement will not get anywhere with arguments alone. In the discussion it becomes clear that children and adults see things much the same way: Everyone feels sorry for animals and we all believe mankind is rushing toward a climate disaster. But changing our behavior is still difficult. Friederike Schmitz reflects on what gives her hope - and what makes her doubt. Friedrich Mülln, the founder of SOKO Tierschutz, talks about what has motivated him to put himself in danger for animals since he was 13 years old - and why his true opponents are not the slaughterhouses, but the consumers who set this chain of events in motion. Activist Tobias Leenaert lives on a farm in Belgium with liberated and rescued pigs, ducks, chickens and a turkey that likes to look at itself in the mirror. He is convinced that the vegan movement will not get anywhere with arguments alone. Rather, the movement needs to accept compromise: Many people who reduce their consumption have more influence than a few hardliners. He explains why it's so hard for people to change their behavior - and why sometimes the delicious alternative has to be there first, for us to become receptive to an ethical argument.