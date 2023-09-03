  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Migration
The Oscars
Food SecurityGlobal issues

The great meat debate - Part 4: Meat from the lab

3 hours ago

How do you imitate a beloved taste? The answer could lie in the world of meat substitutes. Climate researchers warn that meat consumption is one of the main causes of the climate crisis. So people around the world are researching convincing alternatives.

https://p.dw.com/p/4OYpa

Even if we stopped driving cars and flying tomorrow, we can no longer meet the 1.5-degree target -- unless we also radically change our diets. Cynthia Rosenzweig, a climate impact researcher at NASA, lays out with impressive clarity why we can't continue consuming meat the way we have been. An ever-increasing proportion of the population describes itself as ‘flexitarian’. But many people can't imagine giving up meat without some kind of replacement. So it’s no wonder the market for meat alternatives is growing rapidly. "The Great Meat Debate" takes a look behind the scenes of this industry. Traditional meat producers like Rügenwalder Mühle have entered the booming meat-alternative business with plant-based alternatives. Companies like Impossible Foods in Silicon Valley and the Israeli start-up Future Meat use high-tech resources -- and hundreds of millions of dollars in investments -- to produce real meat in the lab. This documentary looks at questions like: What do you have to look out for if you want to authentically imitate a taste? Why would no one buy a schnitzel that is brown on the inside? Optimists have their say, as do skeptics.

Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW DocFilm Sendungslogo Composite

DocFilm

Exciting stories, a wide variety of topics, fascinating pictures: every day, half or three-quarters of an hour of carefully researched background reports from the worlds of politics, business, science, culture, nature, history, lifestyle and sport.

Go to show DocFilm
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Newly elected officials take their oaths during a session of China's National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing

China: Xi's government doles out key cabinet positions

Politics1 hour ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Symbolbild Malaria | Spritze

Ghana expands malaria vaccination rollout

Ghana expands malaria vaccination rollout

Health22 hours ago02:29 min
More from Africa

Asia

Japan's players cheers with World Cup trophy

Saki Kumagai: Women's football fading in Japan

Saki Kumagai: Women's football fading in Japan

Sports16 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Robert Habeck in the snow on a trip to Norway

How Germany plans to phase out oil and gas heating

How Germany plans to phase out oil and gas heating

Politics20 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Wagner's St Petersburg office

Russia eyes stricter censorship

Russia eyes stricter censorship

Law and Justice13 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Close headshot of three girls in black hijabs, weeping. Two are wearing surgical masks, one is covering her mouth with her hand.

Poisonings in Iran increase distrust of the regime

Poisonings in Iran increase distrust of the regime

Society9 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Film still from Everything Everywhere All At Once: two women sitting outside a laundromat.

Oscars 2023: Best picture favorites

Oscars 2023: Best picture favorites

Film18 hours ago10 images
More from North America

Latin America

Aerial view of light traffic in General Paz avenue, boundary between the city and Buenos Aires Province

Argentina: Airbnb strains Buenos Aires' housing market

Argentina: Airbnb strains Buenos Aires' housing market

BusinessMarch 9, 202302:44 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage