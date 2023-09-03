The great meat debate - Part 4: Meat from the lab

Even if we stopped driving cars and flying tomorrow, we can no longer meet the 1.5-degree target -- unless we also radically change our diets. Cynthia Rosenzweig, a climate impact researcher at NASA, lays out with impressive clarity why we can't continue consuming meat the way we have been. An ever-increasing proportion of the population describes itself as ‘flexitarian’. But many people can't imagine giving up meat without some kind of replacement. So it’s no wonder the market for meat alternatives is growing rapidly. "The Great Meat Debate" takes a look behind the scenes of this industry. Traditional meat producers like Rügenwalder Mühle have entered the booming meat-alternative business with plant-based alternatives. Companies like Impossible Foods in Silicon Valley and the Israeli start-up Future Meat use high-tech resources -- and hundreds of millions of dollars in investments -- to produce real meat in the lab. This documentary looks at questions like: What do you have to look out for if you want to authentically imitate a taste? Why would no one buy a schnitzel that is brown on the inside? Optimists have their say, as do skeptics.