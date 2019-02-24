 The Grand Canyon celebrates its centenary as a national park | DW Travel | DW | 25.02.2019

Travel

The Grand Canyon celebrates its centenary as a national park

Natural wonder and a UNESCO World Heritage site: A visit to the Grand Canyon is a high priority for many tourists in the US. On February 26th, it celebrates its 100th anniversary as a national park.

  • Grand Canyon National Park USA

    The most beautiful US national parks

    The classic one

    Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona

  • USA Morning Glory Pool im Yellowstone-Nationalpark

    The most beautiful US national parks

    The world's oldest National Park

    Yellowstone Park (1872), Wyoming, Montana, Idaho

  • Trona Pinnacles Natural National Park

    The most beautiful US national parks

    The youngest

    Pinnacles National Park (2013), California

  • USA, California, Sierra Nevada, Yosemite, National Park... (picture-alliance /Prisma/C.Heeb)

    The most beautiful US national parks

    UNESCO World Heritage

    Yosemite National Park (World Heritage since 1984), California

  • BdW Global Ideas Bild der Woche KW 06/2016 Alaska Katmai Nationalpark

    The most beautiful US national parks

    The largest

    Wrangell-St.Elias National Park, (53,000 km²/ 20,587 mi²), Alaska

  • Alaska - Mount McKinley

    The most beautiful US national parks

    The highest

    Denali National Park (6,190 meters/ 20,310 ft), Alaska

  • Bryce Canyon USA

    The most beautiful US national parks

    The very pointy one

    Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah

  • Death Valley National Park Kalifornien USA

    The most beautiful US national parks

    The very arid one

    Death Valley National Park, California, Nevada

  • USA Everglades in Florida

    The most beautiful US national parks

    The very humid one

    Everglades National Park, Florida

  • Hawaii Hawaiʻi-Volcanoes-Nationalpark Lava

    The most beautiful US national parks

    The explosive one

    Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Hawaii

  • Humboldt Redwoods State Park Kalifornien USA

    The most beautiful US national parks

    The green one

    Redwood National Park, California

    Author: Kerstin Schmidt, Frederike Müller


Scientists debate about whether the Grand Canyon is only 6 million years old or 70 million. What is certain is that the Colorado River took quite a long time to carve out this canyon, which is 450 kilometers long,  up to 30 kilometers wide and 1800 meters deep.

USA, Arizona, Grand Canyon (picture-alliance)

Great landscape, where man becomes very small

Since February 26th, 1919, most of the Grand Canyon has been under special protection as a national park. Like other US national parks before it, it owes that to the efforts of early conservationists such as the writer Henry David Thoreau, the environmental philosopher John Muir and, not least, one of the most popular US presidents.

Friedensnobelpreisträger, Theodore Roosevelt (Getty Images)

US-American President and Nobel Peace Prize winner Theodore Roosevelt

Theodore Roosevelt used his office to protect numerous American landscapes by executive decree. As early as 1908, he declared the Grand Canyon a national monument: "Leave it as it is. You cannot improve on it. The ages have been at work on it, and man can only mar it."

Native American cultures and stargazers

While Roosevelt came to the Grand Canyon by train in the early 20th century, many travelers nowadays drive the famous Route 66 as far as Flagstaff. The small town in Arizona is considered the gateway to the Grand Canyon. From there, it's about 80 kilometers to the South Rim, which has the most services for tourists and is open to visitors all year round. The North Rim, at a higher elevation, can be visited only during the six-month summer season.  

USA, Arizona, Grand Canyon (picture-alliance)

Sunset at the Grand Canyon

For its centennial as a national park, many events are taking place around the Grand Canyon. From a tribute to Theodore Roosevelt in Flagstaff to  contributions from the many Native American tribes. The history of the Hopi and Navajos is closely linked to the Grand Canyon as a home. The highlight at the summer solstice in June is a festival for stargazers that lasts several days. Because there's little light or air pollution, the celestial bodies in the night sky above the Grand Canyon are especially easy to see. 

Threats to the ecosystem

Wildwasserfahrer trotzen der Granite Rapid-Stromschnelle (picture-alliance/C. Lovell)

The Colorado River in the Grand Canyon has become slower, but it still has rapids.

But the threat to nature will also be a topic. The Republicans under Donald Trump want to overturn the ban that Barack Obama instituted on new uranium mining in the national park, and humans have interfered with the ecosystem in many ways in the past decades. The Glen Canyon Dam, built in 1963, changed the flow rate and water temperature of the Colorado River. Native fish species such as the humpback chub are threatened with extinction.

The Colorado River is still the main artery of the Grand Canyon's ecosystem, and if you want to see this great natural wonder from more than just its edges, you should also explore the interior of the canyon – either on foot, hiking down the Bright Angel Trail to the river, for instance, or by boat on the river itself.

USA, Arizona, Grand Canyon (picture-alliance)

Multicolored and fascinating – rock formations in the Grand Canyon, view from Hopi Point Lookout

 

For the inexperienced, it's actually advantageous that the river is tamed by a dam. After a 16-day tour through the Grand Canyon, Steve Sanborn, a river runner and ecologist who often takes boats down the Colorado, told a team of reporters from the Arizona Republic newspaper, "If everybody could see places like this we would be a whole less likely to keep mucking them all up."

DW recommends

Happy 100th birthday National Park Service

In Yellowstone, Yosemite, or the Grand Canyon, the National Park Service wants to bring visitors closer to unspoilt nature. On Thursday (August, 25th) this institution will be marking its 100th anniversary. (24.08.2016)  

Grand Canyon tram plan shot down by Navajo lawmakers

Developers had promised jobs and prosperity, but environmentalists and activists have said the plan smacked of colonialism and would impose on sacred land. Navajo council lawmakers voted the proposal down 16-2. (01.11.2017)  

Trump and German tourists

Route 66, New York, San Francisco: for years, the US has been the most popular tourist destination among Germans. But has that popularity lessened since Donald Trump became president? We gauge the mood. (27.04.2017)  

Route 66 revs back to life

For decades, Route 66 captured the imagination of travelers the world over, offering a glimpse of a bygone era of American history when people hit the road in search of adventure and a better life. (14.06.2017)  

The most beautiful US national parks

With over 300 million annual visitors the 59 National Parks in the US, with their exciting landscapes and divers nature, are one of the world's biggest tourist attractions. Here a selection of the most impressive. (24.08.2016)  

Related content

Afrikas Nationalparks

On Safari in Africa's National Parks 11.01.2019

Savannas, rainforests, deserts: nature and animal lovers are spoiled for choice in Africa. There are more than 300 national parks. We've chosen some of the most fascinating – from A as in antelope to Z as in zebra.

Elefant im Samburu Nationalpark

The most beautiful African National Parks 11.01.2019

No other continent has such an immense number of natural assets as Africa. These make Africa's national parks and nature reserves highlights on any trip to the continent.

Deutschland, Berlin: Amerikas erste Berlinale

An American's first Berlinale 14.02.2019

The Berlinale International Film Festival is Germany's most important film event. Every February it draws cinema celebrities and fans from around the world. DW's Hallie Rawlinson reports on her first time attending.

