The global injustice of the climate crisis

For years now, environmentalists and scientists have been warning that poorer countries with very low carbon footprints are bearing the brunt of carbon dioxide emissions in the wealthy world. A recent report by the British development charity Christian Aid brings the drama of that inequality into sharp relief.

Hunger Strike: The climate and food vulnerability index, found that the 10 most food insecure countries in the world generate less than half a ton of CO2 per person. Collectively, they generate just 0.08% of total global CO2.

"What really surprised and shocked me was how strong the negative correlation was between food poverty and very low per capita emission," Katherine Kramer, an author of the report told DW. "It was much stronger than we expected."

Topping the index is Burundi which at just 0.027 tons has the lowest per capita emissions of any country. The figure is so low, in fact, it is often rounded down to zero. By comparison, the average German, American and Saudi generates the same amount of CO2 as 359, 583 and 719 Burundians respectively.

As highlighted in the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report, one of the primary threats to human life as a result of climate change, is food insecurity — especially in the global south, where people rely on small-scale agriculture and are more vulnerable to droughts, flooding and extreme weather.

In Burundi, which is already facing food insecurity as a result of political unrest, and where the prevalence of chronic malnutrition is the highest in the world, changing weather patterns are a major cause for concern. Rainfall in the East African state has become very sporadic over the past three years, particularly in some agriculture-heavy regions, and the report predicts that extreme flooding and droughts will result in a yield decline of between five and 25% in coming decades.

"Burundi is a living testament to the injustice of the climate crisis," Philip Galgallo, Christian Aid's Country Director for Burundi wrote in the report. "Despite producing almost no carbon emissions, we find ourselves on the front line of climate change, suffering from higher temperatures, lower crop yields and increasingly unreliable rains."

It's a similar story in the second most food insecure country in the world: the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), which also has the second smallest carbon footprint. Temperatures there are rising fast imply an increased risk in livestock and crop disease, and rainfall patterns are changing, leaving Congolese farmers unsure about when to plant and when to harvest.

Risk of nutrient deficiencies

But climate change doesn't only impact crop yields and our ability to grow food. CO2 also has a direct effect on crop nutrients.

A recent study in the scientific journal, Lancet Planetary Health looked at how climate change and rising carbon dioxide levels in the atmosphere are reducing the nutrient content of staple food crops, like rice, wheat, corn and soy. Close to 50 percent of the world's calories come from these grains.

Extreme floods and droughts in Burundi are estimated to reduce long-term GDP growth by 2.4 percent per year

The study found that over the next 30 years the availability of critical nutrients for human health, including iron, protein, and zinc, could be significantly reduced if we continue with our current rate of emissions.

"You'll find a 14 to 20 percent reduction in the global availability of iron, zinc and protein in our diet," study author Seth Myers told DW.

And the implications of this reduction are very significant.

Over the next 30 years, critical nutrients like protein, iron and zinc could significantly reduce

"Iron and zinc deficiency today already cause somewhere around 60 million life years to be lost annually, so they are already the cause of very large global burdens of disease today," Myers told DW. "As a result of rising CO2 levels, hundreds of millions of people will fall into life threatening risks of zinc and protein deficiencies and close to a billion people who already have those deficiencies would have them exacerbated."

Such deficiencies increase child mortality from diseases and illnesses like malaria, pneumonia and diarrhea.

Moral crisis

The people most affected will be in the global south, Myers says, because those at the highest risk of these nutritional deficiencies are the people that have the least diverse diets and least intake of animal-sourced foods, such as meat, milk, eggs, cheese and yogurt.

"And that's sort of ironic because those are the people who are least responsible for emitting the carbon dioxide that's making their food less nutritious," Myers said.

Eritrea's farmers harvest early as climate change shifts crop patterns Farming — a way of life Climate change has a disproportionate impact on communities which depend on the natural environment for their day-to-day needs. In Eritrea, it's estimated about 80% of the population are subsistence farmers, mainly growing sorghum, maize and teff. Such subsistence farmers are especially vulnerable to shifting weather patterns that can devastate food production and livelihoods.

Eritrea's farmers harvest early as climate change shifts crop patterns Forced to reap early During the past few years, Eritrea, like the rest of the Horn of Africa, has experienced fluctuating weather patterns exacerbated by the ocean warming trend, El Niño. Rains fell unexpectedly in Eritrea in October last year resulting in the government advising farmers to reap early.

Eritrea's farmers harvest early as climate change shifts crop patterns Vulnerable food supply "Had they not reacted, or reacted based on the traditional harvest, they would probably lose their harvest," says Peter Smerdon with the World Food Programme. While El Niño is a complex and naturally occurring event, scientific research suggests that global warming could be making this cyclical event occur more frequently and intensely.

Eritrea's farmers harvest early as climate change shifts crop patterns Climate change consensus Most of the world’s scientific communities agree that long-term significant changes in the earth’s climate system have occurred and are occurring more rapidly than in the past. Continued emissions into the earth’s atmosphere are projected to cause further warming, impacting Africa in the form of increased temperatures and greater seasonal rainfall variability with more frequent extremes.

Eritrea's farmers harvest early as climate change shifts crop patterns Economic ramifications for all "People in wealthier countries should be worried about the effects of climate change in the Horn of Africa," says Challiss McDonough from the World Food Programme "Climate change is one of the main drivers of global hunger, second only to conflict, so, for donor countries, investing in climate and disaster risk reduction makes economic sense."

Eritrea's farmers harvest early as climate change shifts crop patterns Still standing Pictured on the local Eritrean 5-Nakfa banknote, the sycamore tree has significant symbolism in Eritrea. Elders used to gather under these huge, hundred-year-old trees to discuss important community issues and laws. Many trees were cut down during colonization and war. Those that remain now have to contend with the effects of climate change.

Eritrea's farmers harvest early as climate change shifts crop patterns Beaches under threat "One impact of climate change in a coastal region is rising sea levels that impact lives along the coast and increases the likelihood of flooding or flood-related disaster such as high tides that could wash out a crop," Smerdon says. "Also, salt-water intrusion due to climate change can increase erosion and increase salinity of soils and thereby damage soil content and fertility of land."

Eritrea's farmers harvest early as climate change shifts crop patterns Corroding coral Eritrea’s stunning coastline includes coral reefs, offering a potential boon for tourism – if they survive in their present state. "Until a few years ago, this piece of sea was full of corals, but then last year they all died,” an Eritrean diver tells DW. "The temperature of the sea was too high." At the same time, local fisherman rely on the ocean's resources to trade in fish and shells.

Eritrea's farmers harvest early as climate change shifts crop patterns Trying to find a path The weather pattern changes in Eritrea are evident elsewhere. "While working in Central America, East Africa, and the Middle East, I’ve always talked to elder people, especially those in agriculture, and the message from them is consistent," says Sam Wood with Save the Children in Ethiopia. "Weather patterns are becoming less predictable and when rain comes, it is too much or too little.” Author: James Jeffrey, Milena Belloni



He describes it as both a public health emergency and a moral crisis.

"There is no excuse for not acting with the utmost urgency when it's our emissions of the wealthy world that are putting the poorest people on the planet in harm's way."

Responsibility to act

Kramer says there are a number of measures the developed world needs to take to address food insecurity and help tackle climate change.

"The first and most important is to cut their own emissions drastically and very quickly," she said. "We can retreat indoors, with our fans and air conditioning. We have access to water supplies to help cool off. It hasn't hit us in the same way yet, but it is already hitting the developing world."

Myers agrees. "We've got to stop burning fossil fuels, we have to transition to renewables and away from carbon dioxide emissions as fast as we possibly can and we have to feel that moral urgency behind that transition," he said.

Another important step is to grant support for developing nations. Kramer says this can be financial or in the form of access to technology and education, particularly when it comes to early warning systems that allow countries to see when a disaster is coming so they can prepare for it.

Another step is to help developing states to enhance their resilience and productivity.

Germany's growing climate movement demanding action Striking for the future "Why study, if our future is being destroyed?" This sign features a sentiment shared by increasing numbers of German students, who have joined young people worldwide in using Friday school strikes to call for action on climate change. The movement was inspired by 16-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, who began her protests alone in front of the Swedish parliament in August 2018.

Germany's growing climate movement demanding action No time to wait With the 2015 Paris climate accord, nearly all of the world's countries committed to limiting global warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius, preferably 1.5 degrees (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit), by 2100. The hope is that this target will prevent the worst effects of climate disasters. Concerned by the dire predictions from climate scientists, more and more people have called for immediate action.

Germany's growing climate movement demanding action Youth pressure Despite urgent warnings, politicians have dragged their heels on important climate decisions. It's become clear that Germany will miss its targets for 2020. Climate protection was an important factor in the European elections in late May, with the Greens winning more than 20% of the vote in Germany alone, more than double previous results. Among 18-24-year-olds, 34% backed the party.

Germany's growing climate movement demanding action Coal struggle in Hambach Germany's climate movement is fighting on many fronts. In recent years, activists have fought to preserve Hambach Forest in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia, building treehouses to prevent the old-growth forest from being felled to make way for the mining of lignite, or brown coal. Energy giant RWE has launched legal action, and police have cleared the camp several times.

Germany's growing climate movement demanding action Victory, for now In September 2018, a few days after the camp was removed again, a court ruling suspended the clearing of the forest until late 2020, after a lawsuit by environmental group BUND. RWE has argued that the forest has to be cut in order to ensure the coal necessary for Germany's electricity supply. Around 50,000 activists celebrated the victory.

Germany's growing climate movement demanding action Making headlines Protests organized by groups such as Ende Gelände have increasingly been making headlines. Thousands of young activists have come out to staged events, blocking railway tracks used to deliver coal to power plants near Cologne and occupying huge coal excavators, as seen here in the open-pit mine in the east German town of Welzow in 2016.

Germany's growing climate movement demanding action 20 more years? In January 2019, after seven months of negotiations, a coal commission set up by the federal government to work out Germany's plans to phase out coal power released its findings. It recommended that Germany should continue coal mining until 2038, at the latest —far too late for the country to meet the targets of the 2015 Paris climate accord.

Germany's growing climate movement demanding action No confidence in politics An increasing number of young people in Germany are demanding that the government find a way to meet the 1.5-degree target. The emerging Fridays for Future movement has been getting support from longtime environmentalists, teachers, academics and parents. They have called for all German coal-fired power plants to be shut down by 2030, and for renewable energy initiatives to be vastly expanded. Author: Gero Rueter



Through the Paris Climate Agreement, almost all developed countries in the world have already committed to provide resources to help developing nations combat the effects of climate change, but there are no penalties in place for those that don't honor their promises.

That's why Kramer believes people need to put pressure on their governments to make good on the pledges.

"If we don't clean up our emissions and solve the climate crisis as a global community, then those climate impacts are going to get worse and worse, and millions of lives are at stake."