 The global injustice of the climate crisis | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 28.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Climate change

The global injustice of the climate crisis

Countries that are least responsible for causing climate change are the ones suffering most from its effects, especially regarding food insecurity and nutrient deficiencies, reports show. Scientists warn we must act now.

Indien Hitzewelle und Trockenheit (AFP/P. Paranjpe)

For years now, environmentalists and scientists have been warning that poorer countries with very low carbon footprints are bearing the brunt of carbon dioxide emissions in the wealthy world. A recent report by the British development charity Christian Aid brings the drama of that inequality into sharp relief.

Hunger Strike: The climate and food vulnerability index, found that the 10 most food insecure countries in the world generate less than half a ton of CO2 per person. Collectively, they generate just 0.08% of total global CO2.

"What really surprised and shocked me was how strong the negative correlation was between food poverty and very low per capita emission," Katherine Kramer, an author of the report told DW. "It was much stronger than we expected."

Topping the index is Burundi which at just 0.027 tons has the lowest per capita emissions of any country. The figure is so low, in fact, it is often rounded down to zero. By comparison, the average German, American and Saudi generates the same amount of CO2 as 359, 583 and 719 Burundians respectively.

Infografik Top 10 der klimafreundlichsten Länder nach CO2-Ausstoß pro Einwohner EN

As highlighted in the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report, one of the primary threats to human life as a result of climate change, is food insecurity — especially in the global south, where people rely on small-scale agriculture and are more vulnerable to droughts, flooding and extreme weather.

In Burundi, which is already facing food insecurity as a result of political unrest, and where the prevalence of chronic malnutrition is the highest in the world, changing weather patterns are a major cause for concern. Rainfall in the East African state has become very sporadic over the past three years, particularly in some agriculture-heavy regions, and the report predicts that extreme flooding and droughts will result in a yield decline of between five and 25% in coming decades.

"Burundi is a living testament to the injustice of the climate crisis," Philip Galgallo, Christian Aid's Country Director for Burundi wrote in the report. "Despite producing almost no carbon emissions, we find ourselves on the front line of climate change, suffering from higher temperatures, lower crop yields and increasingly unreliable rains."

Infografik Top 10 der klimaschädlichsten Länder nach CO2-Ausstoß pro Einwohner EN

It's a similar story in the second most food insecure country in the world: the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), which also has the second smallest carbon footprint. Temperatures there are rising fast imply an increased risk in livestock and crop disease, and rainfall patterns are changing, leaving Congolese farmers unsure about when to plant and when to harvest.  

Risk of nutrient deficiencies

But climate change doesn't only impact crop yields and our ability to grow food. CO2 also has a direct effect on crop nutrients. 

A recent study in the scientific journal, Lancet Planetary Health looked at how climate change and rising carbon dioxide levels in the atmosphere are reducing the nutrient content of staple food crops, like rice, wheat, corn and soy. Close to 50 percent of the world's calories come from these grains.

Flooding in Burundi (DW/A. Niragira)

Extreme floods and droughts in Burundi are estimated to reduce long-term GDP growth by 2.4 percent per year

The study found that over the next 30 years the availability of critical nutrients for human health, including iron, protein, and zinc, could be significantly reduced if we continue with our current rate of emissions.  

"You'll find a 14 to 20 percent reduction in the global availability of iron, zinc and protein in our diet," study author Seth Myers told DW.

And the implications of this reduction are very significant.

A farmer in Eritrea (DW/M. Belloni)

Over the next 30 years, critical nutrients like protein, iron and zinc could significantly reduce

"Iron and zinc deficiency today already cause somewhere around 60 million life years to be lost annually, so they are already the cause of very large global burdens of disease today," Myers told DW. "As a result of rising CO2 levels, hundreds of millions of people will fall into life threatening risks of zinc and protein deficiencies and close to a billion people who already have those deficiencies would have them exacerbated."

Such deficiencies increase child mortality from diseases and illnesses like malaria, pneumonia and diarrhea. 

Moral crisis

The people most affected will be in the global south, Myers says, because those at the highest risk of these nutritional deficiencies are the people that have the least diverse diets and least intake of animal-sourced foods, such as meat, milk, eggs, cheese and yogurt.

"And that's sort of ironic because those are the people who are least responsible for emitting the carbon dioxide that's making their food less nutritious," Myers said.  

  • Man walks with several cows

    Eritrea's farmers harvest early as climate change shifts crop patterns

    Farming — a way of life

    Climate change has a disproportionate impact on communities which depend on the natural environment for their day-to-day needs. In Eritrea, it's estimated about 80% of the population are subsistence farmers, mainly growing sorghum, maize and teff. Such subsistence farmers are especially vulnerable to shifting weather patterns that can devastate food production and livelihoods.

  • Field in Eritrea

    Eritrea's farmers harvest early as climate change shifts crop patterns

    Forced to reap early

    During the past few years, Eritrea, like the rest of the Horn of Africa, has experienced fluctuating weather patterns exacerbated by the ocean warming trend, El Niño. Rains fell unexpectedly in Eritrea in October last year resulting in the government advising farmers to reap early.

  • Donkeys and people in a field in Eritrea

    Eritrea's farmers harvest early as climate change shifts crop patterns

    Vulnerable food supply

    "Had they not reacted, or reacted based on the traditional harvest, they would probably lose their harvest," says Peter Smerdon with the World Food Programme. While El Niño is a complex and naturally occurring event, scientific research suggests that global warming could be making this cyclical event occur more frequently and intensely.

  • A landscape of houses and farms (DW/M. Belloni)

    Eritrea's farmers harvest early as climate change shifts crop patterns

    Climate change consensus

    Most of the world’s scientific communities agree that long-term significant changes in the earth’s climate system have occurred and are occurring more rapidly than in the past. Continued emissions into the earth’s atmosphere are projected to cause further warming, impacting Africa in the form of increased temperatures and greater seasonal rainfall variability with more frequent extremes.

  • Farmer feeds donkeys and cattle

    Eritrea's farmers harvest early as climate change shifts crop patterns

    Economic ramifications for all

    "People in wealthier countries should be worried about the effects of climate change in the Horn of Africa," says Challiss McDonough from the World Food Programme "Climate change is one of the main drivers of global hunger, second only to conflict, so, for donor countries, investing in climate and disaster risk reduction makes economic sense."

  • Large sycamore tree in a dusty field

    Eritrea's farmers harvest early as climate change shifts crop patterns

    Still standing

    Pictured on the local Eritrean 5-Nakfa banknote, the sycamore tree has significant symbolism in Eritrea. Elders used to gather under these huge, hundred-year-old trees to discuss important community issues and laws. Many trees were cut down during colonization and war. Those that remain now have to contend with the effects of climate change.

  • White sandy beach dotted with seaweed

    Eritrea's farmers harvest early as climate change shifts crop patterns

    Beaches under threat

    "One impact of climate change in a coastal region is rising sea levels that impact lives along the coast and increases the likelihood of flooding or flood-related disaster such as high tides that could wash out a crop," Smerdon says. "Also, salt-water intrusion due to climate change can increase erosion and increase salinity of soils and thereby damage soil content and fertility of land."

  • Fishing boat on the ocean

    Eritrea's farmers harvest early as climate change shifts crop patterns

    Corroding coral

    Eritrea’s stunning coastline includes coral reefs, offering a potential boon for tourism – if they survive in their present state. "Until a few years ago, this piece of sea was full of corals, but then last year they all died,” an Eritrean diver tells DW. "The temperature of the sea was too high." At the same time, local fisherman rely on the ocean's resources to trade in fish and shells.

  • Woman walks through a sandy landscape

    Eritrea's farmers harvest early as climate change shifts crop patterns

    Trying to find a path

    The weather pattern changes in Eritrea are evident elsewhere. "While working in Central America, East Africa, and the Middle East, I’ve always talked to elder people, especially those in agriculture, and the message from them is consistent," says Sam Wood with Save the Children in Ethiopia. "Weather patterns are becoming less predictable and when rain comes, it is too much or too little.”

    Author: James Jeffrey, Milena Belloni


He describes it as both a public health emergency and a moral crisis.

"There is no excuse for not acting with the utmost urgency when it's our emissions of the wealthy world that are putting the poorest people on the planet in harm's way."

Responsibility to act

Kramer says there are a number of measures the developed world needs to take to address food insecurity and help tackle climate change.

"The first and most important is to cut their own emissions drastically and very quickly," she said. "We can retreat indoors, with our fans and air conditioning.  We have access to water supplies to help cool off. It hasn't hit us in the same way yet, but it is already hitting the developing world."

Myers agrees. "We've got to stop burning fossil fuels, we have to transition to renewables and away from carbon dioxide emissions as fast as we possibly can and we have to feel that moral urgency behind that transition," he said.  

Another important step is to grant support for developing nations. Kramer says this can be financial or in the form of access to technology and education, particularly when it comes to early warning systems that allow countries to see when a disaster is coming so they can prepare for it.

Another step is to help developing states to enhance their resilience and productivity.

  • A student in Cologne with a sign that reads Why study, if our future is being destroyed?

    Germany's growing climate movement demanding action

    Striking for the future

    "Why study, if our future is being destroyed?" This sign features a sentiment shared by increasing numbers of German students, who have joined young people worldwide in using Friday school strikes to call for action on climate change. The movement was inspired by 16-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, who began her protests alone in front of the Swedish parliament in August 2018.

  • Demonstrators in Cologne

    Germany's growing climate movement demanding action

    No time to wait

    With the 2015 Paris climate accord, nearly all of the world's countries committed to limiting global warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius, preferably 1.5 degrees (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit), by 2100. The hope is that this target will prevent the worst effects of climate disasters. Concerned by the dire predictions from climate scientists, more and more people have called for immediate action.

  • Children with climate protest signs in Cologne

    Germany's growing climate movement demanding action

    Youth pressure

    Despite urgent warnings, politicians have dragged their heels on important climate decisions. It's become clear that Germany will miss its targets for 2020. Climate protection was an important factor in the European elections in late May, with the Greens winning more than 20% of the vote in Germany alone, more than double previous results. Among 18-24-year-olds, 34% backed the party.

  • Activists confront police in Hambach Forest (picture-alliance/dpa/O. Berg)

    Germany's growing climate movement demanding action

    Coal struggle in Hambach

    Germany's climate movement is fighting on many fronts. In recent years, activists have fought to preserve Hambach Forest in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia, building treehouses to prevent the old-growth forest from being felled to make way for the mining of lignite, or brown coal. Energy giant RWE has launched legal action, and police have cleared the camp several times.

  • Protesters with signs at the Hambach Forest

    Germany's growing climate movement demanding action

    Victory, for now

    In September 2018, a few days after the camp was removed again, a court ruling suspended the clearing of the forest until late 2020, after a lawsuit by environmental group BUND. RWE has argued that the forest has to be cut in order to ensure the coal necessary for Germany's electricity supply. Around 50,000 activists celebrated the victory.

  • Activists in the brown coal mine Welzow

    Germany's growing climate movement demanding action

    Making headlines

    Protests organized by groups such as Ende Gelände have increasingly been making headlines. Thousands of young activists have come out to staged events, blocking railway tracks used to deliver coal to power plants near Cologne and occupying huge coal excavators, as seen here in the open-pit mine in the east German town of Welzow in 2016.

  • Aerial view of Neurath fired-coal power station showing large amount of fumes and pollution, Cologne

    Germany's growing climate movement demanding action

    20 more years?

    In January 2019, after seven months of negotiations, a coal commission set up by the federal government to work out Germany's plans to phase out coal power released its findings. It recommended that Germany should continue coal mining until 2038, at the latest —far too late for the country to meet the targets of the 2015 Paris climate accord.

  • Youths show their hands bearing the inscriptions Our future in your hands during the Fridays For Future movement in Berlin

    Germany's growing climate movement demanding action

    No confidence in politics

    An increasing number of young people in Germany are demanding that the government find a way to meet the 1.5-degree target. The emerging Fridays for Future movement has been getting support from longtime environmentalists, teachers, academics and parents. They have called for all German coal-fired power plants to be shut down by 2030, and for renewable energy initiatives to be vastly expanded.

    Author: Gero Rueter


Through the Paris Climate Agreement, almost all developed countries in the world have already committed to provide resources to help developing nations combat the effects of climate change, but there are no penalties in place for those that don't honor their promises.

That's why Kramer believes people need to put pressure on their governments to make good on the pledges.

"If we don't clean up our emissions and solve the climate crisis as a global community, then those climate impacts are going to get worse and worse, and millions of lives are at stake."

DW recommends

IPCC report: The world gets hungrier, but the land is exhausted – from us and from climate change

The UN's scientific body on climate change highlights in a new report the strong connection between land use and climate change. A radical change in the food system is key to people's livelihoods and health worldwide. (08.08.2019)  

World hunger continues to rise due to conflict, climate change, says UN report

Conflict, climate change and weak economic growth are leaving more people without enough to eat, a UN report warning of starvation and famine says. Most of the world's chronic hungry live in Asia and Africa. (15.07.2019)  

Europe boils in record-setting heat wave

Extreme heat was felt across Europe, from the United Kingdom to Luxembourg, and in cities like Paris, which suffered its hottest day ever. Germany recorded 42 degrees Celsius, its highest temperature since records began. (25.07.2019)  

Meat tax: Will Germans swallow higher prices?

As piles of inexpensive steaks and sausages fill German supermarkets, some politicians want meat's environmental cost reflected on the price tag. But a tax hike might not change much at all. (08.08.2019)  

Will it soon be too late to save the climate?

The quantity of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere keeps increasing. The Earth's temperature is rising. Now media are reporting that we only have 18 months to save the climate. Scaremongering, or a serious prognosis? (04.08.2019)  

West Africa: Using data to prevent drought

Climate change will hit Africa particularly hard, fueling drought, heat and crop failures. Researchers are working to prepare the west of the continent for this scenario — with help from Germany. (01.08.2019)  

Eritrea's farmers harvest early as climate change shifts crop patterns

Across the Horn of Africa, countries like Eritrea are experiencing increasingly irregular weather patterns, causing serious problems for farmers. Rising temperature are also degrading Eritrea's beautiful coastline. (03.06.2019)  

10 food choices that help the planet

With everything from meat contamination scandals to concern about climate change, more and more people are turning to a vegan diet. But, here are 10 other ways to eat in an environmentally-friendly way. (07.08.2019)  

7 things you'd never imagine climate change could impact

The climate is changing and it's causing some odd things to happen — like changing the sex of a baby animal. DW presents seven of the most unexpected ways climate change will impact life on Earth. (02.08.2019)  

Germany's growing climate movement demanding action

A burgeoning climate movement has taken hold worldwide. In Germany and other countries, young people are fighting against environmental destruction and unresponsive politicians, demanding change to head off a crisis. (21.06.2019)  

WWW links

Hunger Strike: The climate and food vulnerability index

The effects of increased atmospheric carbon dioxide on protein, iron, and zinc availability

Related content

Eritrea Landwirtschaft und Klimawandel Vieh

IPCC report: The world gets hungrier, but the land is exhausted – from us and from climate change 08.08.2019

The UN's scientific body on climate change highlights in a new report the strong connection between land use and climate change. A radical change in the food system is key to people's livelihoods and health worldwide.

Global Ideas Indien Dürre Migration 01

Opinion: The IPCC is right, if we want food, we have to look after our land 08.08.2019

As we learn how climate change leaves our food security — and us — hanging in the balance, it's time to stop behaving as though the planet were an endless store of goodies, says DW's Tamsin Walker.

Polarexpeditionen von Acacia Johnson

IPCC 1.5 C degree report points to high stakes of climate inaction 08.10.2018

The UN's scientific body on climate change says the world could still stay below 1.5 C degrees of warming. Although impacts at 2 C degrees are likely to be more serious than anticipated, political action remains elusive.

Advertisement

audio

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast Living Planet makes the environment matter to you.  

Global Ideas

Global Ideas - Kenia (DW/B. Thoma)

The women protecting Kenya's wildlife

The first female Maasai community ranger unit in Kenya is teaming up with male colleagues to protect wildlife.  

Eco@Africa

DW Eco Africa - This week's episode

Welcome to the newest edition of Eco Africa

On this week's show: music from garbage in DR Congo, endangered plants in South Africa and solar lamps in Rwanda.  