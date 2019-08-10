The Germans' insatiable love affair with potatoes

Whether they are fried, baked, sliced, grated or rolled, potatoes pair with nearly every dish in Germany — and Germans literally eat tons of them every year.

Click through the gallery above for more about the German obsession with potatoes in all their varieties. If your meal isn't complete with just potatoes, the gallery below suggests 10 ways to eat a sausage in Germany.

You'll find more from Meet the Germans on YouTube or at dw.com/MeettheGermans.