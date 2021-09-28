The German Green Party's Robert Habeck set to take on a leading role

Robert Habeck has come to the forefront following the election, which saw his party double its seats, but fall far short of becoming the strongest party.

Political observers take note of Baerbock looking tired, as Habeck seems invigorated after the election. The RND media network has reported that Habeck rather than Baerbock would be the Green Party's choice for the position as vice-chancellor in a coalition government.

In a press conference on Monday after the vote, Habeck spoke of the new era that was now dawning and Christian Lindner, chairman of the pro-free market Free Democrats (FDP) repeatedly mentioned Habeck's name rather than Baerbock's when talking about the prospect of the upcoming negotiations to form a three-way coalition government.

The Greens' Robert Habeck (l) and Christian Lindner from the FDP seem set to find common ground

While Baerbock had indicated a preference to join up with the SPD for a coalition government, Habeck now repeatedly refers to his experience as agriculture minister in a CDU-led coalition in Schleswig-Holstein in 2017. In such a situation, he said, you have to look for common ground in talks that you may not have seen before, "something new has to emerge. That's actually a cool situation," he told the media on the Monday after the vote, sitting next to Baerbock, who seemed tight-lipped.

The relationship between Baerbock and Habeck seemed very friendly at the beginning of their term in office in January 2018 as co-party leaders. Now it is being described by party members as "professional."

When Habeck announced Annalena Baerbock as the Green Party candidate for chancellor, he was applauded for standing aside. He stood by Baerbock throughout her hapless campaign and sat through countless interviews where he was asked whether he would not have been the better candidate.

Indeed Habeck has been extremely popular throughout his political career. Tousled and unshaven. Author and translator. Politician and philosopher. Green Party co-leader Robert Habeck always seems relaxed and approachable.

Habeck was in his early thirties when he joined the environmentalist Green Party in 2002. At that time, the Greens were junior partners to the Social Democrats in the German government. That coalition was ousted from power in 2005 at the beginning of what would come to be known as the Merkel Era.

Robert Habeck presented Annalena Baerbock as the Green Party's candidate for chancellor

Before entering politics, Robert Habeck looked destined for an academic career. He initially studied philosophy, German language and literature, and philology before earning a master's degree in 1996 and being awarded his doctorate in 2000. He also spent a year at Denmark's Roskilde University, where he picked up fluent Danish.

Still today, people are often dazzled by his conversational grasp of philosophical matters. But there are others who are driven to distraction by what they see as his philosophical flippancy: his habit, for instance, of tossing quotes by great thinkers into a discussion.

Habeck initially earned a living as a writer, co-authoring detective stories and children's books with his wife Andrea Paluch. Together with their four sons, they live in Flensburg, the capital of the state of Schleswig-Holstein. Germany's northernmost city lies just 10 kilometers (6 miles) from the border with Denmark, where is a strong Danish-speaking minority lives.

As the environment minister of the 'windy state' of Schleswig-Holstein Habeck pushed for a profound shift in Germany's energy policy

'Bending in the wind'

Habeck's political career really got going in 2012 when he was appointed as Schleswig-Holstein's environment minister — a post he would hold for six years. During that time, he built a reputation as an easygoing, pragmatic Green politician who always had an ear for his Social Democrat (SPD) coalition partners, as well as for staunch conservatives in the farming community.

This gave the hands-on philosopher a platform for his efforts to push for a profound shift in Germany's energy policy. As a "windy state," Schleswig-Holstein is suited for wind power, and Habeck set for himself the tough task of winning people over for the installation of giant wind turbines. And it seems he succeeded: From 2012 to 2016, the amount of wind energy generated in Schleswig-Holstein nearly doubled.

In 2017, the Greens in Schleswig-Holstein entered a new coalition government with Angela Merkel's Christian Democrat conservatives (CDU) and the business-friendly Free Democrats (FDP). Habeck made the most of the alliance, becoming a close buddy of Daniel Günther, the conservative leader of the coalition. That he could harmonize with others on the opposite side of the political spectrum is taken as further evidence of Habeck's talent as a people person. This did, however, result in a limited backlash: Some core Green voters accused Habeck of bending too easily in the wind.

At the beginning of 2018,Habeck was voted in as one of the Green Party's two co-leaders. His partner in office is another Green with an outstanding natural talent for politics: Annalena Baerbock. And, from the get-go, the casually stylish Habeck — who is sometimes even described as "cuddly" — flexed his muscles.

The Greens have a long tradition of co-leadership. And just as long is another tradition: that of toxic rivalry between two would-be partners, who each tend to represent opposite wings of the party. But Habeck and Baerbock have broken the mold, prioritizing pragmatism over ideological infighting. Harmony sells — and the party has profited.

The challenge ahead

Many speculate about a possible conservative-Green coalition government taking over in Berlin after this September's national election.

Habeck believes that after the election it is time to look ahead. "The question that people will be asking," he told DW, is: "What's going to happen in the next decade? It's certainly going to be different from anything that has happened before.

"Not only because Angela Merkel is stepping down, or because the party landscape here in Germany is changing so drastically. We're going to face some fundamental questions: How do we want to live? And how can we lead our country into a new, climate-neutral era?"

This article was translated from German and has been updated after the election to reflect latest developments.

