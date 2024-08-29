The German far-right leader with anti-democratic ties

PoliticsGermanyThe German far-right leader with anti-democratic tiesTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsGermanyHans Pfeifer08/29/2024August 29, 2024Björn Höcke leads the far-right Alternative for Germany party (AfD) in the German state of Thuringia. He has ambitions to become the leader of the region, but critics are warning against his party's participation in local government. https://p.dw.com/p/4k2ZAAdvertisement