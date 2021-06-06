The German colonial empire

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Germany is often praised internationally for its willingness to face up to the past. So why do we hear so little about the country's colonial history? Rachel Stewart finds out for Meet the Germans.
From the Herero and Nama genocide to the debate around looted artifacts in German museums and galleries – there is a lot to unpack in this episode of Meet the Germans.
Rachel moved from the UK to Germany in 2016. As a relative newcomer she casts a fresh eye over German clichés, traditions and history for the Meet the Germans series.
