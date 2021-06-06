 The German colonial empire | Meet the Germans | DW | 03.08.2022

Meet the Germans

The German colonial empire

Germany is often praised internationally for its willingness to face up to the past. So why do we hear so little about the country's colonial history? Rachel Stewart finds out for Meet the Germans.

From the Herero and Nama genocide to the debate around looted artifacts in German museums and galleries – there is a lot to unpack in this episode of Meet the Germans.

Rachel moved from the UK to Germany in 2016. As a relative newcomer she casts a fresh eye over German clichés, traditions and history for the Meet the Germans series. Check out the full playlist on YouTube or at dw.com/MeettheGermans.

EIGEN # Namibia: Mixed reactions to compensation deal with Germany # DW News # 04.06.2021 # Herereax09e von Adrian Kreisch benutzt werden. How to compensate for genocide?

Herero and Nama disagree on Germany-Namibia genocide-compensation deal 06.06.2021

A billion euros is being offered to atone for the mass killing of Herero and Nama people.

Germany's genocide deal with Namibia 21.09.2021

OvaHerero und Nama Aktivistinnen protestierten schon mehrfach in Deutschland für eine Wiedergutmachung. Foto: © Joachim Zeller CC BY-ND 2.0 Frauen-Power aus Namibia Der erste Völkermord des 20. Jahrhunderts war der an den Herero und Nama zwischen 1904 und 1908 und kostete 100.000 Menschen das Leben. Die deutsche Kolonialmacht in „Deutsch-Westafrika“ war für den Genozid verantwortlich. Für eine Entschädigung machen sich heute die namibischen Aktivistinnen rund rum die Vorsitzende der Ovaherero Genocide Foundation, Esther Muinjangue, stark.

AfricaLink on Air - 02 June 2021 02.06.2021

Ein Denkmal zur Erinnerung an den von deutschen Kolonialtruppen begangenen Völkermord an den Herero und Nama (etwas 1904-1907) im Zentrum der namibischen Hauptstadt Windhuk. Die Inschrift laut übersetzt etwa: «Ihr Blut nährt unsere Freiheit». Die Aufarbeitung der Kolonialzeit in Namibia - der ehemals deutschen Kolonie Südwestafrika - hängt vor der Schlussrunde der fünfjährigen Verhandlungen weiter an der noch offenen Frage einer finanziellen Wiedergutmachung. Das Angebot der Bundesregierung, dafür zehn Millionen Euro zu zahlen, sei für Präsident Geingob weiter «nicht akzeptabel», zitierte die Zeitung «The Namibian» am Dienstag den Berater des Präsidenten Hengari. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Nama spokesman rejects German compensation offer 01.06.2021

