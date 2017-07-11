The German ambassador to China, Jan Hecker, dies

The German ambassador to China and Angela Merkel confidant Jan Hecker has died after only a few days in the ambassadorial role, the Foreign Ministry announced on Monday morning.

"It is with deep sadness and dismay that we learned of the sudden death of the German Ambassador to China," the ministry said in a statement.

"Our thoughts at this moment are with his family and the people who were close to him."

Hecker and his family arrived in Beijing in August, and he had submitted his diplomatic credentials and had begun working at the end of the month.

The ministry has yet to provide further details as to the cause of death.

Hecker's deputy, Frank Rückert, will take over ambassadorial duties for the time being.

Merkel confidant

Before taking up the Beijing post last month, Hecker had been a foreign policy adviser to Chancellor Merkel.

After joining Merkel's chancellery office in 2015, Hecker worked at the head of a newly formed team coordinating refugee policy .

During the so-called migrant crisis of 2015, Hecker was therefore instrumental in trying to realize Angela Merkel's plans to take in hundreds of thousands of asylum seekers, under her "we can do this" ("wir schaffen das") motto.

This helped push Hecker closer into Merkel's inner circle in the federal government.

In 2017, Hecker was made head of the foreign, security and development policy department at the chancellery, where he first became a confidant of Merkel, and would accompany the chancellor on her travels.

A legal scholar, Hecker worked as a judge with Germany's Federal Administrative Court (Bundesverwaltungsgericht) from 2011 to 2015. Before that he had been employed at the Interior Ministry.

Hecker was born in 1967 in the northern German city of Kiel. He was married with three children.

