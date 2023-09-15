  1. Skip to content
How AI is Revolutionizing Drug Discovery

September 15, 2023

Could AI help us live longer? While large language models like ChatGPT have captured global attention, a more hidden but equally revolutionary application of AI is unfolding in the realm of drug research.

https://p.dw.com/p/4WLUm
Projekt Zukunft
Image: DW

Also on Tomorrow Today:

 

Projekt Zukunft
Image: ZDF

One mutation, one medicine – tailored RNA therapies

For the first time in Europe, a child patient has been treated with a gene-based therapy specifically tailored to his individual gene defect. It’s a huge step in the treatment of rare diseases.

 

 

 

 

Projekt Zukunft
Image: SRF

Antibiotic resistance: a silent pandemic of deadly bacteria

Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is a growing problem that already causes a million deaths annually worldwide.  Why is developing new antibiotics so hard? We went to Switzerland to find out.

 

 

 

Projekt Zukunft
Image: IMAGO

What is your blood made of? Where is it formed?

In adults, blood is formed in short, flat bones like the ribs and sternum. This week's viewer question comes from Monica Bustos in Colombia.

 

 

 

 

Stammzellenforschung
Image: picture-alliance/dpa

Cell therapy – a new treatment for autoimmune disease

There's no standard treatment for autoimmune diseases such as lupus. But German researchers are hoping an experimental approach called CAR-T cell therapy marks a new starting point.

 

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 16.09.2023 – 03:30 UTC
SAT 16.09.2023 – 07:30 UTC
SAT 16.09.2023 – 23:30 UTC
SUN 17.09.2023 – 21:30 UTC
MON 18.09.2023 – 05:30 UTC
MON 18.09.2023 – 14:30 UTC
MON 18.09.2023 – 22:30 UTC
TUE 12909.2023 – 10:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4
 

DW Deutsch+

SAT 16.09.2023 – 07:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

US President Joe Biden puts his arm around Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy expected to visit White House

PoliticsSeptember 15, 2023
Page 1 of 3
