How AI is Revolutionizing Drug Discovery
Also on Tomorrow Today:
One mutation, one medicine – tailored RNA therapies
For the first time in Europe, a child patient has been treated with a gene-based therapy specifically tailored to his individual gene defect. It’s a huge step in the treatment of rare diseases.
Antibiotic resistance: a silent pandemic of deadly bacteria
Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is a growing problem that already causes a million deaths annually worldwide. Why is developing new antibiotics so hard? We went to Switzerland to find out.
What is your blood made of? Where is it formed?
In adults, blood is formed in short, flat bones like the ribs and sternum. This week's viewer question comes from Monica Bustos in Colombia.
Cell therapy – a new treatment for autoimmune disease
There's no standard treatment for autoimmune diseases such as lupus. But German researchers are hoping an experimental approach called CAR-T cell therapy marks a new starting point.
Broadcasting Hours:
DW English
SAT 16.09.2023 – 03:30 UTC
SAT 16.09.2023 – 07:30 UTC
SAT 16.09.2023 – 23:30 UTC
SUN 17.09.2023 – 21:30 UTC
MON 18.09.2023 – 05:30 UTC
MON 18.09.2023 – 14:30 UTC
MON 18.09.2023 – 22:30 UTC
TUE 12909.2023 – 10:30 UTC
Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4
DW Deutsch+
SAT 16.09.2023 – 07:30 UTC
Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3