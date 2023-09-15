How AI is Revolutionizing Drug Discovery

Could AI help us live longer? While large language models like ChatGPT have captured global attention, a more hidden but equally revolutionary application of AI is unfolding in the realm of drug research.

Also on Tomorrow Today:

One mutation, one medicine – tailored RNA therapies

For the first time in Europe, a child patient has been treated with a gene-based therapy specifically tailored to his individual gene defect. It’s a huge step in the treatment of rare diseases.

Antibiotic resistance: a silent pandemic of deadly bacteria

Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is a growing problem that already causes a million deaths annually worldwide. Why is developing new antibiotics so hard? We went to Switzerland to find out.

What is your blood made of? Where is it formed?

In adults, blood is formed in short, flat bones like the ribs and sternum. This week's viewer question comes from Monica Bustos in Colombia.

Cell therapy – a new treatment for autoimmune disease

There's no standard treatment for autoimmune diseases such as lupus. But German researchers are hoping an experimental approach called CAR-T cell therapy marks a new starting point.

