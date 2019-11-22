The future as seen by documentary filmmakers

Climate change is THE topic of our times. In politics, in science, on the streets, in private discussions — and in movie theaters. Several documentaries curently showing around the world address environmental protection, climate change, globalization and the global economy.

Director Marcus Vetter's The Forum celebrates its international premiere at the world's most important documentary film festival, the "International Documentary Filmfestival Amsterdam" (IDFA, November 20 – December 1, 2019). Vetter was the first director to be granted behind-the-scenes access to the annual World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, giving him a glimpse of an elite gathering beyond the purview of daily news coverage.

The Forum is a fascinating film that provides a glimpse behind the scenes and into the mechanisms of power. It shows politicians and economic bosses chatting, speaking at various forums and in background discussions. It also shows practical projects that have developed as a result of individual meetings in Davos.

The director said he had preconceived notions when he went to Davos. The film, he told DW, might "enable people to shed thier prejudice to a certain degree."