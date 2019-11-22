 The future as seen by documentary filmmakers | Film | DW | 22.11.2019

Film

The future as seen by documentary filmmakers

How do filmmakers see the future? Several documentaries give a glimpse, and some are surprisingly optimistic.

  • Film still the Forum (Pierre Johne)

    Climate change, globalization, the economy — can movies save the world?

    Behind the scenes: "The Forum"

    Klaus Schwab, founder of the World Economic Forum in Davos, speaks with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a scene from "The Forum" by director Marcus Vetter. The documentary is one of several films currently focusing on topical debates around the world about the global economy, climate change and globalization. The films are designed to present the audience with facts.

  • Film still 2040, some building in the sea (Universum)

    Climate change, globalization, the economy — can movies save the world?

    What to expect: "2040"

    "2040" by Australian director Damon Gameau also looks at the state the world is in and gives a glimpse of the possible future. Gameau comes to the conclusion that despite all its crises, the world is not lost, that people must turn to already existing ideas about climate protection, agriculture and energy production — and make use of them.

  • Film still 2040: a man and several young boys (Universum)

    Climate change, globalization, the economy — can movies save the world?

    An eye on the children: "2040"

    His daughter inspired him to make a documentary, says Australian director Damon Gameau, arguing that today's adults have a responsibility to the world's children. They will have to live in the world that earlier generations left them, he says. The film explores what the world might look like in 2040.

  • Film still But Beautiful, man lies in the grass under a tree, mountains in the background (Pandora Film )

    Climate change, globalization, the economy — can movies save the world?

    "But Beautiful"

    Director Erwin Wagenhofer takes a close look at the state of the world as well. He is one of several documentary filmmakers who are optimistic about the future. This may surprise some viewers, but what choice do people have? Putting your head in the sand is not an alternative, so Wagenhofer portrays people who set a good example.

  • Film still Human Nature - Die CRISPR Revolution, a boy peers at a glass vial (mindjazz Pictures)

    Climate change, globalization, the economy — can movies save the world?

    Genetic research: "Human Nature: Die CRISPR Revolution"

    In "Human Nature: The CRISPR Revolution," director Adam Bolt looks at the risks and possibilities of genetic research — primarily concerned with the opportunities that this research offers in the fight against diseases. According to experts interviewed in the film, the breakthrough in genetic research is a greater transformation than the digital revolution.

  • Film still Bamboo Stories raft on river (MAYALOK)

    Climate change, globalization, the economy — can movies save the world?

    Look at Asia: "Bamboo Stories"

    Unlike other documentaries, "Bamboo Stories" does not look at the big picture. Instead, director Shaheen Dill-Riaz fouses on bamboo raftsmen in Bangladesh, on their lives and needs. A single issue perhaps, but the audience is free to make the leap from that smaller world and associate it with the world as a whole.

  • Film still Capital in the 21st Century, a poster of a car with people in it (Upside and GFC (Capital) limited)

    Climate change, globalization, the economy — can movies save the world?

    International flow of money and goods: "Capital in the 21st Century"

    Environment, climate and economy are inseparable — and that is an important topic in many documentaries. The film "Capital in the 21st Century" looks at economic history over the past 400 years. New Zealand director Justin Pemberton tackled the Herculean task of filming Thomas Piketty's international nonfiction best-seller as a documentary.

  • Film still The Forum, view from above of a large crowd in an auditorium (Pierre Johne)

    Climate change, globalization, the economy — can movies save the world?

    Documentaries explain the world

    Climate change, environmental policy, economic connections and disenchantment with politics: everything is interconnected. At least that is the impression audiences take away from watching the documentaries. At best, films like "The Forum" (above) might help people understand a few connections and not to take an overly pessimistic view of the future.

    Author: Jochen Kürten (db)


Climate change is THE topic of our times. In politics, in science, on the streets, in private discussions — and in movie theaters. Several documentaries curently showing around the world address environmental protection, climate change, globalization and the global economy.

Director Marcus Vetter's The Forum celebrates its international premiere at the world's most important documentary film festival, the "International Documentary Filmfestival Amsterdam" (IDFA, November 20 – December 1, 2019). Vetter was the first director to be granted behind-the-scenes access to the annual World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, giving him a glimpse of an elite gathering beyond the purview of daily news coverage.

The Forum is a fascinating film that provides a glimpse behind the scenes and into the mechanisms of power. It shows politicians and economic bosses chatting, speaking at various forums and in background discussions. It also shows practical projects that have developed as a result of individual meetings in Davos.

The director said he had preconceived notions when he went to Davos. The film, he told DW, might "enable people to shed thier prejudice to a certain degree."

