Hard men: The French Foreign Legion on jungle patrol

Lisa Louis
December 14, 2024

The French Foreign Legion is considered the toughest elite unit in the world. It fights right at the frontlines of France’s wars.

https://p.dw.com/p/4o9L9

In the past, the legionnaires, who come from all over the world, were deployed in Algeria, Morocco and Indochina. And they were often associated with the dubious reputation of being a hotbed for criminals. But those days are obviously over. For some years now, the Foreign Legion has also been tracking down illegal gold diggers in the rainforest of the overseas territory of French Guiana. We accompanied them on their mission. And took a look behind the scenes at these hard men.

