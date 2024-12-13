  1. Skip to content
Guinea-Bissau

The French Foreign Legion on Jungle Patrol

December 13, 2024

The French Foreign Legion is considered the toughest elite unit in the world. It fights right at the frontlines of France’s wars.

In the past, the legionnaires, who come from all over the world, were deployed in Algeria, Morocco and Indochina. And they were often associated with the dubious reputation of being a hotbed for criminals. But those days are obviously over. For some years now, the Foreign Legion has also been tracking down illegal gold diggers in the rainforest of the overseas territory of French Guiana.

We accompanied them on their mission. And took a look behind the scenes at these hard men.

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 14.12.2024 – 14:15 UTC
SAT 14.12.2024 – 18:15 UTC
SAT 14.112.2024 – 20:15 UTC
SUN 15.12.2024 – 01:15 UTC
SUN 15.12.2024 – 03:15 UTC
SUN 15.12.2024 – 06:15 UTC
SUN 15.12.2024 – 10:15 UTC
SUN 15.12.2024 – 12:15 UTC
SUN 15.12.2024 – 16:15 UTC
SUN 15.12.2024 – 21:15 UTC
SUN 15.12.2024 – 23:15 UTC
MON 16.12.2024 – 01:45 UTC
MON 16.12.2024 – 04:45 UTC
MON 16.12.2024 – 08:45 UTC
TUE 17.12.2024 – 09:45 UTC
TUE 17.12.2024 – 16:45 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5