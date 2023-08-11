The Four-Legged Mayor
Like a Local in Reykjavik
Iceland's nature is world famous, but what do people actually know about Icelanders? Euromaxx reporter Brant Dennis spent a day in Reykjavik like a local and learned a few things.
The Right Way to Make Spaghetti Carbonara
At first glance, spaghetti carbonara seems like a pretty straightforward dish, but the recipe is not as simple as it seems. We traveled to Rome and had a chef show us how to prepare spaghetti carbonara properly.
A Palace Tour through Berlin
Fancy some royal flair? Then join us in Berlin. The German capital has plenty of palaces that were once home to Prussian nobility. Euromaxx reporter Hannah Hummel goes on a palace-hopping tour.
Cooking on a Small Scale
Social media expert Burcu Celenoglu Aydin and her husband videographer Anil Aydin from Istanbul have a mission: to promote their country's cuisine around the world — in miniature style.
