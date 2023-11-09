The Flip Side of the the coup in Gabon

PoliticsGabonThe Flip Side of the the coup in GabonTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsGabonOkeri Ngutjinazo09/11/2023September 11, 2023General Brice Oligui Nguema was recently sworn in as Gabon's interim president following the coup. The military takeover was seen as a sign from the many frustrations of the Bongo family. But are coups the only way to remove long serving leaders? https://p.dw.com/p/4WCBKAdvertisement