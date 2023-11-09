  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Morocco earthquake
Russia's war in Ukraine
Chile
PoliticsGabon

The Flip Side of the the coup in Gabon

Okeri Ngutjinazo
September 11, 2023

General Brice Oligui Nguema was recently sworn in as Gabon's interim president following the coup. The military takeover was seen as a sign from the many frustrations of the Bongo family. But are coups the only way to remove long serving leaders?

https://p.dw.com/p/4WCBK
DW's Okeri Ngutjinazo
Okeri Ngutjinazo is a Namibian-born journalist.
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

The members of a search and rescue team within Qatari Internal Security Forces accompanying aid on an airplane heading from Doha to earthquake-hit Morocco
Live

Morocco quake: Foreign rescuers join race to find survivors

CatastropheSeptember 11, 2023
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD)

Ethiopia finishes filling reservoir of disputed mega-dam

Ethiopia finishes filling reservoir of disputed mega-dam

PoliticsSeptember 10, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

The G20 round table in Delhi

Was India's G20 joint communique a diplomatic success?

Was India's G20 joint communique a diplomatic success?

PoliticsSeptember 11, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Germany celebrate winning the basketball World Cup

What's behind Germany's basketball World Cup win?

What's behind Germany's basketball World Cup win?

SportsSeptember 11, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Rui Pinto, center, is surrounded by police officers in the hallway of the Metropolitan Court in Budapest in 2019

Football Leaks: Hacker Rui Pinto's trial set to end

Football Leaks: Hacker Rui Pinto's trial set to end

SoccerSeptember 10, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

President of Al Nassr Musalli Al-Muammar (right) with new signing Cristiano Ronaldo at a press conference

Are Middle East investments in the West a threat?

Are Middle East investments in the West a threat?

BusinessSeptember 11, 2023
More from Middle East
Go to homepage