Chrispin Mwakideu

12/15/2023 December 15, 2023

While on a campaign trail in eastern DRC, Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi compared Rwandan President Paul Kagame to "Hitler." Tshisekedi accuses Kagame of wanting to "expand" Rwanda by encroaching on Congolese land. Rwanda has hit back, saying the latest allegation is a "threat" - is there any hope for "threat" - is there any hope for peace between the two neighbors?