The first Olympic and Paralympic brothers

Ole Braunschweig will be at the Olympics in Paris, and his brother Malte will compete at the Paralympics afterwards. The pair have supported each other through tough times and hope to make a real impact in Paris.

"It's a really nice feeling that we're the first sibling pair to go to the Olympic Games and the Paralympics," a delighted Malte Braunschweig tells DW. "It's really cool to be able to say that you've left at least a small footprint in the history of the sport," brother Ole says.

The two swimmers from Germany are standing next to the pool in Berlin. They have just finished a training session and are resting in the recovery pool. At the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo 2021, the two Berliners became the first pair of brothers to represent Germany at the two events.

‘Make our parents proud'

Three years later, they have made it back into their respective national squads and are traveling to Paris. Ole will compete in the 100-metre backstroke at the Olympics (26 July to 11 August), while his younger brother Malte will compete in the 100-metre butterfly at the Paralympics a few weeks later (28 August to 8 September).

"We wanted to make our parents proud and show with our participation that all the effort and investment in us was worth it," explained Ole in an interview with broadcaster RBB. "We're both incredibly proud that the two of us managed it," Malte said, agreeing with his brother.

Bullied at school

The bond between the brothers was already strong as children. Malte — born with dysmelia, a deformity in his right arm — was often bullied at school because of his disability.

"In sixth or seventh grade, this bullying was really extreme," Malte remembers. During this time, Ole was there for him a lot and "took people on", says Malte. "That gave me a lot of strength and helped me to trust people again."

The brothers were close through childhood Image: Eike Braunschweig

Malte often came home from school crying, said Ole in an interview with NDR. He wanted to teach his brother's bullies a lesson.

"I was in tenth grade and told my parents: I don't care about my sporting career now. I'll punch him in the mouth." But then he listened to his parents' advice and "verbally took the blokes to task."

Retirement considered

The brotherly support was mutual. As a competitive swimmer, Ole was repeatedly set back by serious injuries and at times even faced the prospect of ending his career. The younger Malte always encouraged him and Ole got back on his feet and into the pool.

Today, Ole Braunschweig is one of the best backstroke swimmers in Germany: the 26-year-old holds the German record for the non-Olympic 50-metre distance and won bronze in the discipline at the 2022 European Championships in Rome.

Malte Braunschweig has real medal hopes for Paris Image: Ralf Kuckuck/picture alliance

The 23-year-old Malte emulated his great role model early on and is now one of the swimming elite in disabled sports in Germany. In Berlin, he trains in a group with Para world champion Elena Semechin, and the student won bronze in the 100 metre butterfly and 100 metre freestyle at the 2023 World Championships in Manchester, as well as silver in the 100 metre butterfly at the 2024 European Championships in Madeira.

That was a very difficult time for his brother, Malte recalls. Ole was jealous, but they never argued. Instead, the older brother took the younger brother's successes as an incentive.

‘Grateful to our parents'

The two brothers can't spend much time together at the moment. Training camps abroad and many hours in the Berlin swimming pool make for a packed diary. One Saturday, however, their parents invited them home for breakfast. Rather atypically for competitive athletes, they are served hearty sandwiches — and plenty of coffee.

"We moved our family life to the indoor swimming pool," says mum Eike Braunschweig, recalling earlier times.

Her husband reports that he collected money from the neighbours so that Ole and Malte could continue to live their dream of competitive sport. Jörg Braunschweig says he asked at the local pharmacy and from every small business owner for sponsorship for his sons.

Ole Braunschweig narrowly missed out on a semifinal place last time around Image: Jo Kleindl/Eibner-Pressefoto/picture alliance

The brothers appreciate the commitment of their mum and dad.

"We are very grateful to our parents for encouraging us so much in the past,” says Ole. "Because otherwise we wouldn't be where we are now."

Malte and Ole aiming for a medal in Paris

Numerous pictures of Ole and Malte from their childhood hang in the hallway of their parents' house. Most of them were taken in swimming pools, and many of the photos show the two brothers with medals around their necks.

"I still can't really comprehend it," says mum Eike.

"I still find myself bursting into tears of joy when I see them on television," adds father Jörg.

While Malte hopes to win a medal, Ole is deliberately lowering the bar for the Olympic Games in Paris. First of all, he would like to reach the final (where the eight fastest swimmers compete for podium places). Three years ago in Tokyo, he missed out after finishing 25th, ten spots short of a semifinal spot.

"Anything can happen in the final. It would be a cool thing," Ole adds. Before Malte chimes in: "If we both win a medal."

This article was originally published in German.