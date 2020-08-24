 The first James Bond: Sean Connery turns 90 | Film | DW | 24.08.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Film

The first James Bond: Sean Connery turns 90

He was voted the "sexiest man alive" and knighted by the Queen. Beyond the heartthrob, Sean Connery was also celebrated for the depth of character he brought to roles.

  • Film still 'Diamonds Are Forever' James Bond in bathtub

    Sexiest man alive: Sean Connery turns 90

    Looking good at any age

    Sean Connery is one of Hollywood's few male stars who managed to take off his shirt and still leave a good impression at every age. He's seen here as secret agent James Bond, taking a bath in "Diamonds Are Forever." Here's a look back at Connery's oeuvre in honor of his 90th birthday on August 25.

  • British actor Sean Connery winks while dancing with actress Jeanne Moreau (AP Photo/Laurent Rebours)

    Sexiest man alive: Sean Connery turns 90

    Popular with the women

    During his film career, Connery got around. His 007 films made him a sex symbol, and off camera he also exudes style and elegance, like here with actress Jeanne Moreau at the Cesar Awards in 1987. In "real" life, Sean Connery has been married to Moroccan-French painter Micheline Roquebrune since 1975.

  • Film still 'Another Time, Another Place'

    Sexiest man alive: Sean Connery turns 90

    Small steps to fame

    Before Sean Connery rocketed to stardom as a British secret agent, he worked his way up the Hollywood ladder with bit parts. His first taste of success came in 1958, when played alongside Lana Turner in "Another Time, Another Place."

  • Film still 'Dr. No' James Bond (Sean Connery) and Bond girl Ursula Andress

    Sexiest man alive: Sean Connery turns 90

    Birth of a star

    His breakthrough came with the first James Bond film in 1962. In "Dr. No," the handsome Scottish actor enchanted co-star Ursula Andress on screen — and countless fans off screen.

  • Film still 'Marnie'

    Sexiest man alive: Sean Connery turns 90

    Thriller with Hitchcock

    Early on in his career, Sean Connery aimed to establish himself as a multifaceted actor. In 1964, he worked with legendary director Alfred Hitchcock on the psycho-thriller "Marnie," playing a wealthy widower who tries to help a kleptomaniac.

  • Film still 'Goldfinger' Honor Blackman and Sean Connery

    Sexiest man alive: Sean Connery turns 90

    Box office success

    Meanwhile, Connery was expanding on his success with the Bond series. The third film, "Goldfinger" (1964), exceeded everyone's expectations and brought in $125 million at the box office.

  • Film still 'Zardoz' with Sean Connery

    Sexiest man alive: Sean Connery turns 90

    Redefining himself

    In the 1970s, Sean Connery increasingly tried to free himself from the James Bond label — and it worked. He did manage to make the most of his athletic figure in other films, though, too — including "Zardoz," a post-apocalyptical flick from 1974.

  • Film still 'The Man Who Would Be King' with Sean Connery

    Sexiest man alive: Sean Connery turns 90

    'The Man Who Would Be King'

    In John Huston's film from 1975, Sean Connery played an eccentric Briton, who becomes a ruler in Kafiristan, a historical region in what is now Afghanistan. Off screen, Connery was critical of Great Britain and a proponent of Scottish independence.

  • Film still 'The Name of the Rose' with Sean Connery

    Sexiest man alive: Sean Connery turns 90

    Back to the 14th century

    "The Name of the Rose" was based on a book by Italian author Umberto Eco. The 1986 film enjoyed particular success in Germany, where it also received funding. Sean Connery plays the Franciscan friar William of Baskerville and Christian Slater his apprentice in the film produced by Bernd Eichinger.

  • Film still 'The Untouchables' with Andy Garcia, Sean Connery, Kevin Costner, Martin Smith

    Sexiest man alive: Sean Connery turns 90

    And the Oscar goes to...

    ...Sean Connery! In 1987, he received Hollywood's highest honor for his supporting role as Jimmy Malone in the mafia drama "The Untouchables." He also won a Golden Globe and was nominated for a BAFTA.

  • Film still 'Highlander' Sean Connery and Christopher Lambert

    Sexiest man alive: Sean Connery turns 90

    Supporting star

    In later years, Sean Connery passed the heroic lead roles on to his younger colleagues and enjoyed smaller parts. Here in "Highlander" (1986), he appeared alongside Christopher Lambert in a small but important supporting role. The action-fantasy picture led to a sequel in 1991.

  • Film still 'The Avengers' with Sean Connery and Ralph Fiennes

    Sexiest man alive: Sean Connery turns 90

    Slow farewell

    In the 90s, things started to slow down for Sean Connery, though he presented a solid performance here in "The Avengers" in 1998 as Sir August de Wynter. Blockbusters, however, were few and far between.

  • Film still 'The League of Extraordinary Gentleman'

    Sexiest man alive: Sean Connery turns 90

    Retirement from Hollywood

    In 2003, Sean Connery said good-bye to the big screen. His last role was in "The League of Extraordinary Gentleman," an action film based on a comic book series. After that, he lent his voice to the animated feature "Sir Billi" and concentrated on his private life.

  • British actor Sean Connery arrives at Rome's Auditorium, Friday, Oct. 13, 2006 to present his movie The Bowler and the Bonnet

    Sexiest man alive: Sean Connery turns 90

    Bye-bye, Sean

    Sean Connery hasn't made many headlines in recent years and rarely makes public appearances. He is enjoying a quiet retirement with his wife at their houses in Europe and the Caribbean. He turns 90 on August 25.

    Author: Jochen Kürten (kbm)


  • Film still 'Diamonds Are Forever' James Bond in bathtub

    Sexiest man alive: Sean Connery turns 90

    Looking good at any age

    Sean Connery is one of Hollywood's few male stars who managed to take off his shirt and still leave a good impression at every age. He's seen here as secret agent James Bond, taking a bath in "Diamonds Are Forever." Here's a look back at Connery's oeuvre in honor of his 90th birthday on August 25.

  • British actor Sean Connery winks while dancing with actress Jeanne Moreau (AP Photo/Laurent Rebours)

    Sexiest man alive: Sean Connery turns 90

    Popular with the women

    During his film career, Connery got around. His 007 films made him a sex symbol, and off camera he also exudes style and elegance, like here with actress Jeanne Moreau at the Cesar Awards in 1987. In "real" life, Sean Connery has been married to Moroccan-French painter Micheline Roquebrune since 1975.

  • Film still 'Another Time, Another Place'

    Sexiest man alive: Sean Connery turns 90

    Small steps to fame

    Before Sean Connery rocketed to stardom as a British secret agent, he worked his way up the Hollywood ladder with bit parts. His first taste of success came in 1958, when played alongside Lana Turner in "Another Time, Another Place."

  • Film still 'Dr. No' James Bond (Sean Connery) and Bond girl Ursula Andress

    Sexiest man alive: Sean Connery turns 90

    Birth of a star

    His breakthrough came with the first James Bond film in 1962. In "Dr. No," the handsome Scottish actor enchanted co-star Ursula Andress on screen — and countless fans off screen.

  • Film still 'Marnie'

    Sexiest man alive: Sean Connery turns 90

    Thriller with Hitchcock

    Early on in his career, Sean Connery aimed to establish himself as a multifaceted actor. In 1964, he worked with legendary director Alfred Hitchcock on the psycho-thriller "Marnie," playing a wealthy widower who tries to help a kleptomaniac.

  • Film still 'Goldfinger' Honor Blackman and Sean Connery

    Sexiest man alive: Sean Connery turns 90

    Box office success

    Meanwhile, Connery was expanding on his success with the Bond series. The third film, "Goldfinger" (1964), exceeded everyone's expectations and brought in $125 million at the box office.

  • Film still 'Zardoz' with Sean Connery

    Sexiest man alive: Sean Connery turns 90

    Redefining himself

    In the 1970s, Sean Connery increasingly tried to free himself from the James Bond label — and it worked. He did manage to make the most of his athletic figure in other films, though, too — including "Zardoz," a post-apocalyptical flick from 1974.

  • Film still 'The Man Who Would Be King' with Sean Connery

    Sexiest man alive: Sean Connery turns 90

    'The Man Who Would Be King'

    In John Huston's film from 1975, Sean Connery played an eccentric Briton, who becomes a ruler in Kafiristan, a historical region in what is now Afghanistan. Off screen, Connery was critical of Great Britain and a proponent of Scottish independence.

  • Film still 'The Name of the Rose' with Sean Connery

    Sexiest man alive: Sean Connery turns 90

    Back to the 14th century

    "The Name of the Rose" was based on a book by Italian author Umberto Eco. The 1986 film enjoyed particular success in Germany, where it also received funding. Sean Connery plays the Franciscan friar William of Baskerville and Christian Slater his apprentice in the film produced by Bernd Eichinger.

  • Film still 'The Untouchables' with Andy Garcia, Sean Connery, Kevin Costner, Martin Smith

    Sexiest man alive: Sean Connery turns 90

    And the Oscar goes to...

    ...Sean Connery! In 1987, he received Hollywood's highest honor for his supporting role as Jimmy Malone in the mafia drama "The Untouchables." He also won a Golden Globe and was nominated for a BAFTA.

  • Film still 'Highlander' Sean Connery and Christopher Lambert

    Sexiest man alive: Sean Connery turns 90

    Supporting star

    In later years, Sean Connery passed the heroic lead roles on to his younger colleagues and enjoyed smaller parts. Here in "Highlander" (1986), he appeared alongside Christopher Lambert in a small but important supporting role. The action-fantasy picture led to a sequel in 1991.

  • Film still 'The Avengers' with Sean Connery and Ralph Fiennes

    Sexiest man alive: Sean Connery turns 90

    Slow farewell

    In the 90s, things started to slow down for Sean Connery, though he presented a solid performance here in "The Avengers" in 1998 as Sir August de Wynter. Blockbusters, however, were few and far between.

  • Film still 'The League of Extraordinary Gentleman'

    Sexiest man alive: Sean Connery turns 90

    Retirement from Hollywood

    In 2003, Sean Connery said good-bye to the big screen. His last role was in "The League of Extraordinary Gentleman," an action film based on a comic book series. After that, he lent his voice to the animated feature "Sir Billi" and concentrated on his private life.

  • British actor Sean Connery arrives at Rome's Auditorium, Friday, Oct. 13, 2006 to present his movie The Bowler and the Bonnet

    Sexiest man alive: Sean Connery turns 90

    Bye-bye, Sean

    Sean Connery hasn't made many headlines in recent years and rarely makes public appearances. He is enjoying a quiet retirement with his wife at their houses in Europe and the Caribbean. He turns 90 on August 25.

    Author: Jochen Kürten (kbm)


To be named the "sexiest man alive" at the age of 59 is quite an achievement. When People Magazine proclaimed Sean Connery a sex symbol in 1989, his career was already tapering down. As James Bond, the Scotsman had become a living legend — but by playing more formidable roles as well, he'd also gained the respect of serious film critics and won an Oscar, while presenting himself in public as an engaged citizen.

The perfect (sometimes nude) gentleman

Only few male actors can maintain their heartthrob status at 60 — but Connery has always looked good for his age and certainly deserves the attention. As the years pass, his charisma seems to grow: with his silver hair, healthy tan, and muscular stature, he's well equipped to charm the ladies.

Sean Connery's stardom, however, did not fall into his lap. That was not to be expected right from the start. Born into humble means in Edinburgh on August 25,1930 he made ends meet with odd jobs after leaving school at an early age.

Back then, he was athletic and got involved in bodybuilding. Connery even won a Scottish bodybuilding championship and got a job as a nude model at an art academy.

Taking off with James Bond

Both the theater and film world took notice of the athletic beau. Starting in the mid-1950s, he took roles as a supporting actor, but with rather limited success. It wasn't until two Hollywood producers were looking for an actor for a new spy movie after others had rejected the offer, that the young Connery took a chance, auditioned for the role - and was cast in what would become the part of his life.

The first Bond film, Dr. No, became a box office hit in 1962. Connery proved to be the ideal choice for the role of the British secret service agent.

Numerous sequels followed, turning Connery into an international star. But to him, even that just wasn't good enough — and he also claimed to be underpaid. After the fifth Bond film, there was a break. The actor began to seek out other genres, and ended up playing some very demanding roles.

A first (and better paid) comeback as Bond followed in 1971 with Diamonds Are Forever — but he donated his record salary of over $1 million to a Scottish educational charity he co-founded. And 12 years later, he could be persuaded once again to play Bond in Never Say Never Again, which became a huge success — and was his final farewell to the role. Today, he's still often lauded as the best Bond of all time.

Oscar for 'The Untouchables'

In the meantime, Connery was establishing himself as a serious actor — with varying degrees of commercial success. He gave some remarkable performances in The Man Who Would Be King (1975), The Name of the Rose (1986) and The Untouchables (1987), for which he received his only Oscar.

In between, often in supporting roles, he helped make big Hollywood blockbusters even more successful. Movies like Highlander (1985), Indiana Jones (1989) or Robin Hood (1991) hugely benefited from his middle-aged charm.

Sean Connery against a view of Edinbourgh, Copyright: AP Photo/VisitScotland/HO

In the 1990s, Sean Connery performed in a few less notable films, but by then he had already developed other interests. When he was knighted by Queen Elizabeth in 2000, the Scottish patriot was clad in a kilt during the ceremony. He was honored by his hometown Edinburgh with the Freedom of City award a decade ago, which he considered to be more important than knighthood.

The actor had always been a vocal support of independence for his native Scotland, and he established a foundation to benefit talented young Scots.

The pleasures of retirement

Sean Connery has been married to Moroccan-French artist Micheline Roquebrune for the past 45 years and has a son from his first marriage. The couple owns several homes in Scotland, as well as in Spain and in the Bahamas. By now, Connery has stopped making public appearances. He is said to spend most of his time in the Bahamas, where he pursues another hobby: golf.

The actor has long withdrawn from show business. Despite rumors that he might play in yet another Indiana Jones sequel, his performance in The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003) is likely to remain his last one. Not a bad title for a last movie — as Sean Connery has proven for decades to be a true gentleman both on and off screen.

  • Idris Elba in a still of The Dark Tower (picture alliance / Everett Colle)

    The James Bond actors

    The next Bond?

    Idris Elba (shown here in the film adaptation of Stephen King's The Dark Tower) is used to weapons and action — definitely useful skills with which to shine as agent 007. That would make the London-born star the first black actor to depict the character in the 55-year history of James Bond movies.

  • Honor Blackman and Sean Connery in Goldfinger 1964 (picture alliance/United Archives)

    The James Bond actors

    The first Bond: Sean Connery

    Portrayed by Scottish actor Sean Connery, the secret agent first appeared on the big screen in 1962. Films then were already rich in action scenes, but 007 was also a figure with major sex appeal. HIV and #MeToo were still ages away, and Bond was proud to be a womanizing misogynist back then. Connery is shown here with Honor Blackman as Bond girl Pussy Galore in Goldfinger (1964).

  • George Lazenby as James Bond (Getty Images/Michael Stroud/Daily Express/Hulton Archive)

    The James Bond actors

    The one-time Bond: George Lazenby

    When Connery got tired of the secret agent gig, the Australian George Lazenby replaced him. He played 007 once only though, in the film On Her Majesty's Secret Service (1969). Producers and moviegoers weren't charmed by the former model, so a then-record salary was paid to lure Sean Connery back into the role for Diamonds are Forever (1971). The investment paid off extremely well.

  • Roger Moore in einer Kampfszene mit Richard Kiel in Der Spion, der mich liebte (1977) (dapd)

    The James Bond actors

    The longest-serving Bond: Roger Moore

    Good-looking, spiced up with a pinch of irony: Roger Moore, the first British-born James Bond actor, was particularly popular. No one took on the role more often: seven times, from 1973 (Live and Let Die) to 1985 (A View to a Kill). Here he is fighting "Jaws" in The Spy Who Loved Me (1977).

  • Timothy Dalton as James Bond (picture-alliance/Courtesy Everett Collection)

    The James Bond actors

    The 'truest' Bond? Timothy Dalton

    Many critics felt the way the Welsh-born theater actor Timothy Dalton interpreted Bond was the most faithful to the character in Ian Fleming's novels. The Living Daylights (1987) and Licence to Kill (1989) were also box office hits. Producers were therefore eager to keep Dalton in the role — but he preferred to leave.

  • James Bond - Pierce Brosnan - with a martini in Die Another Day (picture-alliance/dpa)

    The James Bond actors

    The Irish Bond: Pierce Brosnan

    Shaken, not stirred — that's how Pierce Brosnan's Bond took his martinis too. The Irish actor had actually been offered the role before Timothy Dalton took it on, but before he could become the legendary agent, Brosnan was contractually required to return to the TV series Remington Steele. He embodied 007 four times, including in this last film, Die Another Day (2002).

  • Daniel Craig with a gun in Casino Royale (Imago/Cinema Publishers Collection)

    The James Bond actors

    The blond Bond: Daniel Craig

    Daniel Craig was a controversial pick when he first appeared as the new Bond in 2005. The fans found him unimpressive — and too blond. The critiques for Casino Royale (2006, pictured) were nevertheless positive. Craig's fifth — and possibly last — 007 film is to be released in cinemas in 2019.

    Author: Katharina Abel (eg)


DW recommends

James Bond: Born in Germany?

Agent 007 is definitely one of the most famous British fictional figures ever created. But according to some sources, he was actually born in the Ruhr valley. An exhibition in Bochum promotes the spy's German roots.  

Oscar-winning director Danny Boyle quits new Bond movie

The next 007 movie has lost the "Trainspotting" filmmaker over "creative differences." Meanwhile, as Idris Elba denied being cast as the future Bond, fans can keep speculating on Daniel Craig's replacement.  

Honor Blackman, James Bond's 'Pussy Galore,' dies at 94

The British actress had started in dozens of films and television shows, however, for many she will live forever as James Bond's golden temptress.  

Advertisement

Film

Sean Connery as James Bond in From Russia With Love, Copyright: picture alliance/United Archives/IFTN

The first James Bond: Sean Connery turns 90

He was voted the "sexiest man alive" and knighted by the Queen. Beyond the heartthrob, Sean Connery was also celebrated for the depth of character he brought to roles.  

Books

Die glückliche Lebensreise von Ali Mitgutsch (picture alliance/dpa/R. Vennenbernd)

Ali Mitgutsch and other famous wimmelbook authors

Hidden picture books are a feast for the eye. As German illustrator Ali Mitgutsch, a founding father of the genre, turns 85, here's a look at the classics.  

Music

Deutschland Beethovenhalle Bonn, 2020, Beethovenfest (Sonja Werner/Beethovenfest)

Beethovenfest hosts one and only show in building site

Amid the coronavirus closure of the 2020 Beethhovenfest, the Rimini Collective artists group will host a "theatrical inspection" at Bonn's storied Beethovenhalle, now a construction site.  

Arts.21

People with face masks sitting on Moscow's Red Square (picture-alliance/Sputnik/A. Maishev)

Out of lockdown: art in Russia

First a harsh lockdown, then a sudden easing: Moscow’s cultural scene is celebrating the opening with optimism - and criticism of the system. We take a gallery tour in the Russian capital, and travel to the countryside, to Europe’s biggest art park.  

Culture

Michelle Obama (Getty Images/J. Bachman)

Michelle Obama kicks off new podcast series with Barack

The podcast, the first in a partnership signed between the Obamas' production company Higher Ground and streaming service Spotify, comes at a time of ongoing civil unrest. Barack Obama is the first guest on July 29.  

Lifestyle

Euromaxx Themenbild (DW)

Which is your favorite instrument?

Making music with instruments plays an important role in human culture. Even back in the Stone Age, people carved instruments from animal bones to play music. Which is your favorite instrument?  

More culture

Film  

Books  

Music  

Arts  

Digital Culture  

Lifestyle  