The first days of the war in Ukraine

As thousands of Ukrainians take refuge in bunkers, basements and subway stations, others are fleeing the country, and thousands more are returning from abroad to help fight the Russian invasion. Scenes from the first days of the war.
The war in Ukraine has already claimed thousands of lives. But the country continues to put up resistance, with tens of thousands of its citizens returning from abroad to fight. At the same time, growing numbers of people are trying to leave, and in Germany volunteers are doing what they can to help. A report by Kerstin Hilt.