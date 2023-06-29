The Fight for Press Freedom

We delve into the state of media freedom in Cameroon, where being a journalist is now more dangerous than ever.

Image: DW

The risks of being a journalist in Cameroon

Cameroonian journalist and whistleblower Paul Chouta was abducted and left for dead by unknown attackers in March 2022. His colleague Martinez Zogo was killed under similar circumstances in 2023. Today, Chouta is determined to seek justice for both himself and his friend.

Image: DW

Street Debate: How free is the press in Cameroon?

With an increasing number of journalists imprisoned, harassed or even killed in recent years, Cameroon has come under fire for the state of its media freedom. We speak with young journalists, government officials and media representatives to find out why working in the media industry has become so dangerous.

Image: DW

South Africa: The journalists shedding light on the power crisis

South Africa is grappling with its most severe power crisis in history. We meet courageous journalists who delved into the underlying causes of the so-called load-shedding crisis. Their investigation revealed a complex network of criminal syndicates and rampant government corruption.

Image: DW

My City: Yaounde

Cultural activist Sylvie Njobati takes us around her hilly hometown and capital of Cameroon, Yaounde. She shows us the remnants of Cameroon's struggle against colonialism and explores the tastes and sights of the modern-day city.

DW English

SAT 01.07.2023 – 05:30 UTC

SAT 01.07.2023 – 14:30 UTC

SAT 01.07.2023 – 17.30 UTC

SUN 02.07.2023 – 09:30 UTC

SUN 02.07.2023 – 11:30 UTC

MON 03.07.2023 – 07:30 UTC

MON 03.07.2023 – 13:30 UTC

TUE 04.07.2023 – 22:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

MON 03.07.2023 – 07:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3