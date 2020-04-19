The 'Fever Game' that changed Dirk Nowitzki's legacy

Dirk Nowitzki's NBA career of bests may be defined by a game in which he felt his worst.

The Würzburg-born German was a league MVP and a 14-time All-Star during his illustrious 21-year career with the Dallas Mavericks. But his legacy may look a lot different had he not lifted his lone NBA title in 2011.

That series was a highlight of the 2010s, with Dallas surprising the LeBron James-led Miami Heat to win its first title. But that upset hinged on a gutsy performance by Nowitzki in an 86-83 Mavericks win in Game 4 of the best-of-seven series, one in which he scored the game-winning layup while battling a fever of 101 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius).

That victory, known now as the "Fever Game," helped establish Nowitzki as not only the best European-born basketball player ever but also one of the greatest NBA players of all-time.

Feeling the heat

Nowitzki's only other Finals appearance came in 2006. His Mavericks took a 2-0 series lead over the Miami Heat, a team led by Shaquille O'Neal and a young Dwayne Wade. But Dallas lost the next four games, ending the franchise's quest for their first championship by handing Miami its maiden title.

In 2011, Nowitzki, then 32, got a second chance to beat the Heat in the Finals, but this Miami team was more formidable than the one from five years before. Nicknamed the "Heatles," Miami was fresh off recruiting marquee free agents LeBron James and Chris Bosh to go along with their own superstar in Wade. Many thought the Heat would steamroll their way to their first of many titles.

Nowitzki somehow found something extra in the fourth quarter of Game 4

The Mavericks had already dispatched the defending champion Lakers and an Oklahoma City team that had three future MVPs in Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and James Harden to become Western Conference Champions. But Dallas was beginning to look overmatched against the Heat in the Finals, losing two of the first three games of the Finals. A loss in Game 4 would have put the Heat one win away from the championship.

Nowitzki was having the best playoff stretch of his career. In the 18 games before Game 4, he was averaging 28.4 points — 10 points per game in the fourth quarter alone — and 7.9 rebounds per game. Nowitzki was also draining more than half of his field-goal attempts (50.6%).

Little did the big German know that he was about to face the toughest trial in the biggest game of his basketball career. Already dealing with a torn tendon in his finger, Nowitzki was diagnosed with the flu before tipoff.

"The night before, I [went] home and started shivering a little bit. I thought, 'Ah, I just probably need to go to bed, and I'll be great tomorrow. But it just didn't happen that way," Nowitzki revealed on the "2011 NBA Champions: Dallas Mavericks" DVD.

"In my head, I was thinking: 'Shoot, this might be the biggest game of my life, and I'm here sweating and shivering and frustrated.'"

Dirk Nowitzki: One last swish It's over In the final home game of his career, Dirk Nowitzki scored a season-high 30 points as his Dallas Mavericks beat the Phoenix Suns 120-109. After the game, the German announced that he would retire following their season finale in San Antonio. He was joined at a post-game ceremony by NBA legends Larry Bird (right) and Scottie Pippen (left).

Dirk Nowitzki: One last swish Another milestone Although he saw limited playing time in his last season in the NBA, Dirk Nowitzki did manage to reach another milestone. Against the Memphis Grizzlies on April 7, 2019, Nowitzki gathered in his 10,000th defensive rebound. He is just the fifth NBA player to reach the 10,000-rebound mark.

Dirk Nowitzki: One last swish 30,000-point man Two years earlier on March 7, 2017, Dirk Nowitzki reached another impressive milestone, scoring his 30,000th point in a home game against the Los Angeles Lakers. No. 41 finished his career with 31,560 points, making him the sixth-best scorer in NBA history.

Dirk Nowitzki: One last swish Discovered in the German second division The Dallas Mavericks and the NBA are a long way from where it all started. He was born in Würzburg, Bavaria on June 19, 1978. He didn't pick up a basketball until he was 13, but it was clear from the start that he had talent. While he was playing with Würzburg in Germany's second division the then 19-year-old first drew the attention of several NBA scouts.

Dirk Nowitzki: One last swish The German wunderkind The Milwaukee Bucks made Dirk Nowitzki the ninth overall pick in the 1998 NBA draft. Milwaukee then immediately traded Nowitzki to the Dallas Mavericks, meaning he never actually wore a Bucks jersey. Nowitzki got off to a slow start with the Mavs in his first season, which was shortened by a lockout. However, it wouldn't be long before Milwaukee's management would regret their mistake.

Dirk Nowitzki: One last swish Fadeaway specialist Nowitzki's trademark was his fadeaway jump shot. It may not be as spectacular as a dunk, which he's also more than capable of producing, but it is just as effective. The NBA's best defenders often commented about how hard it was to defend Dirk when he was in rhythm. He can do it all, it seems.

Dirk Nowitzki: One last swish German flagbearer Nowitzki had the honor of being Germany's flagbearer at the 2008 Summer Olympic Games in Beijing. However, Germany's basketball team failed to make it to the knockout phase. Nowitzki did win the bronze medal with Germany at the 2002 World Basketball Championship as well as silver at the 2005 edition of the tournament.

Dirk Nowitzki: One last swish Mentor, personal trainer, advisor, friend Holger Geschwindner was an elite basketball player who represented Germany at the 1972 Summer Olympic Games in Munich. However, he is far better known as the man who discovered Nowitzki. In 1995 he convinced Nowitzki to dedicate himself exclusively to basketball. Even now, Nowitzki sometimes has Geschwindner fly over to the US, where he is still the NBA star's personal trainer and mentor.

Dirk Nowitzki: One last swish A title for the ages Dirk Nowitzki and his Dallas Mavericks won the 2011 NBA championship. The German helped make the title possible through more than just his play on the court — he agreed to accept a contract that paid him below market value in order to allow the team to bring in other big-name stars. Dallas won the NBA final series 4 games to 2 over LeBron James and the Miami Heat.

Dirk Nowitzki: One last swish A German global star Nowitzki thus became the first-ever German to win an NBA title, putting him in the same conversation as former German greats Max Schmeling, Franz Beckenbauer or Michael Schumacher. He was also named the Most Valuable Player of those NBA playoffs, four seasons after he had become the first European to be named the NBA's MVP. At home, he was named the 2011 German Sports Personality of the Year.

Dirk Nowitzki: One last swish Accessible to the fans and media Despite all of this success, Nowitzki has always kept his feet planted firmly on the ground. He makes himself available for interviews whenever he can and he takes time to sign autographs for the fans a much as he can. However, the father of three children tends to keep his family life to himself.

Dirk Nowitzki: One last swish Away from the court Nowitzki is the curator of a foundation committed to the promotion of youth welfare, as well as the education and training of socially disadvantaged people. Involved in a number of other projects, the German has earned himself a reputation as player whose influence reaches beyond the basketball court. Here he is talking about Basketball Without Borders at a press conference in South Africa.

Dirk Nowitzki: One last swish Time on the sidelines Injuries were a recurring problem in the later stages of Nowitzki’s career. His 31,560 points put him in sixth place on the NBA's all-time scorers' list, ahead of the likes of Wilt Chamberlain and Shaquille O'Neal. Author: Chuck Penfold, Tobias Oelmaier



Fourth-quarter fever

Michael Jordan played Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals with the flu. Despite his 103-degree Fahrenheit fever, he dropped 38 points to lead his Chicago Bulls over the Utah Jazz.

Nowitzki's game was not nearly as dominant. Though he put in his best effort early in the game, most of his shots were wide of the mark. Through the first three quarters, he scored just 11 points from 13 shot attempts.

"Had a couple of good looks today, but really had no lift," Nowitzki said of his performance after the game.

Despite his illness, Dallas was still running most of its offensive possessions through him. But his exhaustion was obvious throughout the game, and he spent most of his time on the bench with his head covered with a towel.

But with his team down nine points with 10 minutes and 11 seconds to play, Nowitzki summoned whatever energy he had left and scored 10 points — more than the Heat's James had in the entire game — to put Dallas back in front.

Nowitzki delivered another tenacious performance in Game 5

With less than 30 seconds to go and the Mavericks possessing a narrow 81-80 lead, Nowitzki's moment arrived. With his back to Udonis Haslem, Nowitzki patiently glanced at the clock at the other end of the court. He then darted towards the basket and finished a layup, giving Dallas a crucial three-point lead.

"I was under the weather a little bit, but this is the finals," Nowitzki said after the game, unable to hold back a few sniffles and coughs. "You're going to leave it out there."

That lead would hold until the final buzzer, a 86-83 win for Dallas that tied the series at two games apiece.

"He wants the ball. He wants the responsibility of winning and losing the game," Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle said of Nowitzki after Game 4. "He did everything he could possibly do. He's one of the greatest ever."

NBA Champion

The Mavericks would go on to win the next two games more comfortably to win the Finals in six games, sealing their first NBA championship.

Nowitzki didn't need a title to be great, but it added to his legacy

A healthier Nowitzki scored 29 and 21 points in the final two games respectively, and he was named NBA Finals MVP, becoming just the second European — first since San Antonio Spurs point guard Tony Parker in 2007 — to win the award.

Nowitzki didn't need to win a championship to be considered great. Already the first European to become an NBA MVP, Nowitzki's presence in the league also changed the way people thought about large players who could shoot.

His NBA title does separate him from a whole host of NBA greats — John Stockton, Charles Barkley and Karl Malone never won one. That Nowitzki won his while also under the weather makes it even more legendary.