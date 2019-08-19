 The female Maasai community rangers protecting Kenya′s wildlife | Global Ideas | DW | 20.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Global Ideas

The female Maasai community rangers protecting Kenya's wildlife

One of the first female Maasai community ranger units in Kenya is teaming up with male colleagues to protect wildlife on their traditional land. The women are also receiving a sustainable income for the first time.

Watch video 07:26

Maasai women work as rangers in Kenya

Project goal: Protecting wildlife in one of Kenya's richest areas of biodiversity 

Project implementation: Team Lioness, one of the first female Maasai community ranger units in Kenya, has joined forces with a group of 68 male colleagues to protect wildlife on traditional Maasai land within the Greater Amboseli-Tsavo-Kilimanjaro region 

Project area: Olulugului-Olareshi Group Ranch in Kenya, an expansive area of traditional Maasai community lands

Project size: International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) is providing salaries, rations, housing and equipment to 76 community rangers in OOGR, eight of whom form Team Lioness 

Budget: $20,000-30,000 (€17,874-26,811) annually for Team Lioness

The eight young women that make up Team Lioness are bringing a new perspective and skill set to the ranger unit. While Maasai men at a certain age have to kill a lion to prove their masculinity, women have always been committed to conservation. Although it was hard for them to get support from the Council of Elders, the women are now on their way to preventing poaching and protecting local wildlife. Their days are now filled with reading tracks, recognizing animal movements and collecting data. 

Through providing sustainable income and professional opportunities for women who have never been employed before, the project also aims to increase general community development.

A film by Bettina Thoma-Schade

WWW links

International Fund for Animal Welfare: Team Lioness

Audios and videos on the topic

Maasai women work as rangers in Kenya  

Related content

Tourismus in Japan nach Fukushima Speisekarte

Is the 2020 Olympics an opportunity for Japan to tackle seafood sustainability? 19.08.2019

From tuna to sea urchin, Japanese cuisine is all about seafood. But with fish stocks critically endangered, tourists sampling local delicacies may be harming marine life more than they realize.

Global Ideas Irak Leoparden

After decades of war in Kurdistan, local biologists try to save the Persian leopard 13.08.2019

The fate of the Persian leopard is closely intertwined with that of Kurdistan, says Kurdish biologist, Hana Raza. She is fighting to protect the rare animal after four decades of war in the region.

Global Ideas Marokko FAP Projekt

Why are farmers in Morocco becoming insect guardians? 14.08.2019

Bees, butterflies and other pollinators are threatened around the world. One project is encouraging farmers in Morocco to use blooming fields and insect hotels to protect them.

Advertisement
default

What is Global Ideas?

Conserving biodiversity, protecting the climate and inspiring others to do the same. That's the goal of the environment projects we profile.  

Multimedia specials

globalideas Teaser – Saiga1_mit Logo

Saigas in distress: The mystery of the dead antelopes

An online documentary about a journey deep into the Kazakh steppes to solve a deadly mystery and save an ancient and unique species from extinction.  

living planet

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast Living Planet makes the environment matter to you.  