 ′The Favourite′ snatches Best Film at European Film Awards | News | DW | 07.12.2019

News

'The Favourite' snatches Best Film at European Film Awards

A comedy set in 18th century England, "The Favourite" was awarded Best Film at the prestigious European Film Awards. The movie's lead actress, Olivia Coleman, previously won an Oscar for her performance.

A scene from The Favourite (picture-alliance/dpa/Twentieth Century Fox)

"The Favourite" was declared the best European movie of the year at European Film Awards on Saturday in Berlin, with Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos and lead actress Olivia Coleman also winning in their respective categories.

The film was also awarded "Best Comedy", "Best Costume", "Best Scenography", "Best Editing", and "Best Makeup."

The European Film Awards have been set up as a European mainland counterpart to the US Academy Awards and the British BAFTA. Over 3,600 filmakers took part in the voting stage ahead of the Saturday event.

Coleman had already snatched an Oscar and a BAFTA for her performance as the petulant 18th century British Queen Anne in the feature, which sees her act alongside Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz. The characters portrayed by Stone and Weisz struggle to gain the queens favor and become the titular "favourite."

Hollywood veteran Antonio Banderas was awarded "Best Actor" for his role in the Pedro Almodovar drama "Pain and Glory."

German director Werner Herzog, another Hollywood great, received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Berlin ceremony.

Watch video 26:06

Werner Herzog, a man of extremes

