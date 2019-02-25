 ′The Favourite′ snatches Best Film at European Film Awards | News | DW | 07.12.2019

'The Favourite' snatches Best Film at European Film Awards

A comedy set in 18th century England, "The Favourite" was awarded Best Film at the prestigious European Film Awards. The movie's lead actress, Olivia Coleman, previously won an Oscar for her performance.

"The Favourite" was declared the best European movie of the year at European Film Awards on Saturday, with director Yorgos Lanthimos and lead actress Olivia Coleman also winning in their respective categories.

The film was also awarded "Best Comedy", "Best Costume", "Best Scenography", "Best Editing", and "Best Makeup."

Coleman had already snatched an Oscar for her performance as the petulant 18th century British Queen Anne in the feature, which sees her act alongside Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz.

Hollywood veteran Antonio Banderas was awarded "Best Actor" for his role in Pedro Almodovar drama "Pain and Glory."

More to come...

