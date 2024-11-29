The Fate of Pakistani Refugees

Ali enlisted the help of a smuggler to get from Pakistan to Europe. Since then, his parents have had no contact from him.

His parents won't give up – they want to finally know what happened to their eldest son. Migration from Pakistan has increased significantly over the past years. Economic crises, political instability and violence – some of the reasons why Pakistanis are fleeing their country for Europe. Well-organized gangs of smugglers arrange their illegal passage through Iran, Turkey, and Libya. Despite numerous tragedies, local authorities appear to be doing little to combat the causes – or the smuggling. All the while, families who have lost their loved ones continue to grieve.

A report by Aasim Saleem

