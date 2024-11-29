  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
In focus
German election 2025Middle East crisisRussia's war in Ukraine
Latest audioLatest videos
Live TV
SocietyPakistan

The Fate of Pakistani Refugees

November 29, 2024

Ali enlisted the help of a smuggler to get from Pakistan to Europe. Since then, his parents have had no contact from him.

https://p.dw.com/p/4nYeV
Pakistan Eltern von vermissten Geflüchteten
Image: DW

His parents won't give up – they want to finally know what happened to their eldest son. Migration from Pakistan has increased significantly over the past years. Economic crises, political instability and violence – some of the reasons why Pakistanis are fleeing their country for Europe. Well-organized gangs of smugglers arrange their illegal passage through Iran, Turkey, and Libya. Despite numerous tragedies, local authorities appear to be doing little to combat the causes – or the smuggling. All the while, families who have lost their loved ones continue to grieve.

A report by Aasim Saleem

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 30.11.2024 – 14:15 UTC
SAT 30.11.2024 – 18:15 UTC
SAT 30.11.2024 – 20:15 UTC
SUN 01.12.2024 – 01:15 UTC
SUN 01.12.2024 – 03:15 UTC
SUN 01.12.2024 – 06:15 UTC
SUN 01.12.2024 – 10:15 UTC
SUN 01.12.2024 – 12:15 UTC
SUN 01.12.2024 – 16:15 UTC
SUN 01.12.2024 – 21:15 UTC
SUN 01.12.2024 – 23:15 UTC
MON 02.12.2024 – 01:45 UTC
MON 02.12.2024 – 04:45 UTC
MON 02.12.2024 – 08:45 UTC
TUE 03.12.2024 – 09:45 UTC
TUE 03.12.2024 – 16:45 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5