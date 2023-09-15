The Fastest Woman on a Surfboard

Heidi Ulrich loves speed. On the water. On her surfboard. She holds the speed windsurfing world record, but still she wants more.

She keeps trying to go that little bit faster. Who is this woman? What drives her? How dangerous is speed windsurfing? Sports Life follows Heidi on her next world record attempt.

