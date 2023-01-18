It sounds counterintiutive: Sleeping in a carnivorous plant?! But the Hardwicke's woolly bat on Borneo is making it work. It is a reciprocal relationship: The bat sleeps in the pitcher of Nepenthes plants, and the plants feed on the bat's poop. Rather than fall down into the digestive fluid at the bottom of the pitcher, the bat sticks in the plant like a cork on a bottle.