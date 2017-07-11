The far-right AfD's disruptor tactics in German parliament

As the right-wing AfD holds a party conference this weekend, its opponents deplore its strategy of escalation. They see a destructive approach modeled on that of Donald Trump.
In the heated hours of election results night in 2017, Alexander Gauland issued an ominous promise, or indeed threat.
"We will hunt them," the senior AfD politician said, seemingly of his political opponents.
He was speaking on the night of September 24, 2017, when the AfD had risen swiftly on the national scale to become Germany's third-largest party, and eventually the leading opposition party in the Bundestag parliament. Gauland would go on to co-head the AfD's parliamentary group in the Bundestag.
Three years later, it's clear that his pledge wasn't meant as a metaphor.
Fast forward to November 2020, and right-wing activists were filming themselves impeding and insulting lawmakers from various parties in the Bundestag parliament. They were part of major protests in the capital against planned coronavirus restrictions being debated in the chamber. The men and women were properly registered, as guests of individual members of the AfD. They appeared to have been allowed in on purpose, both to confront the politicians and then later to upload the videos to social media.
The footage wasn't pleasant. The stunt bearing AfD fingerprints prompted outrage in Germany. After all, parliament is considered a protected space dedicated to debate the issues.
Green Party MP Britta Hasselmann deplores that the tone of the rhetoric in parliament and beyond has deteriorated
"The method and strategy is evident, on one hand they're working to defame parliament, then beyond that videos of such actions should then be uploaded to YouTube and used," Green Party politician Britta Hasselmann told DW after the incident.
The anti-racism NGO Amadeu-Antonio Foundation in Berlin is among the AfD's sterner critics. It sees the action as part of an AfD media strategy to sow mistrust and undermine opponents. It wrote in a recent study that "right-wing activists have the goal of delegitimizing democracy, political opponents and democratic institutions."
The study looked at the behavior of so-called "alternative right" groups including the AfD. These groups can reach audiences in the millions via YouTube, Facebook or Twitter, with the AfD's YouTube channels among the most influential in the scene.
"Alternative-right actors wish to spread their ideology, which is not (yet) a majority opinion and which often exists outside the bounds of democratic norms," the foundation wrote. "Therefore, they try to move the accepted boundaries of public discourse by way of repeated breaches of taboos. This is happening strategically, step-by-step, and continually."
The Green Party's Hasselmann does not disagree, saying "any and every parliamentarian can sense" that the tone of the rhetoric in parliament and beyond has deteriorated.
"I of course will not allow myself to be intimidated. But then I do not want to acclimatize myself to hate and agitation. I don't want to get used to the anti-feminism of the AfD either — to the laughter from their benches, when women take to the speaker's podium. I, along with many others, will never come to terms with that. The democratic parties will stand against it together," Hasslemann vows.
The AfD's media strategy carries a few hallmarks seen in the outgoing US president, Donald Trump. Truth seems secondary, just be sure to provoke and to stand out. Activists close to the AfD maintain good contact with alt-right groups in the US so caringly cultivated by Trump.
Disinformation is a core pillar of their strategy, according to the Amadeu-Antonio Foundation: "The more contact a user has with disinformation, the more likely they are to believe it, the more likely it is to take root."
Experts also note that this strategy is often marked by becoming ever-more radical. To stay glued to the front pages just for the sake of outrage, the levels of outrage need to increase. Again, Trump's presidency is not a bad case study.
This radicalization carries risks for the AfDitself, though. First of all, it's largely devoid of content — simple messaging aimed at targeted audiences hardly enables a culture of rigorous debate.
For Hasselmann of the Greens, that is the gaping hole in the AfD's flank which other parties can't seem to exploit:
"We must learn to make it clear that the AfD has no content whatsoever and no answers to the great questions of our future: neither to the coronavirus pandemic, nor climate change, nor social issues. We must learn to expose this lack of vision."
The other potential danger for the AfD could prove to be law enforcement. Germany's domestic intelligence agency already classes parts of the party as extreme right-wing and is monitoring their activity. Should the entire party fall under formal observation by domestic security services, that could bring huge practical drawbacks, as well as perhaps scaring away members or voters. That's why actions like last week's in the Bundestag are controversial — even within the AfD itself.
This article was translated from German.